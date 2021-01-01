Finance
2 min readFinanceWhat is the Volcker Rule?
What is the Volcker rule? And what does it mean for banks and their customers?
How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Learn all about payer preferences in 2021, and how you can leverage them for your business.
2 min readFinanceWhat Are Sunk Costs?
Discover why sunk costs shouldn’t factor into future business decisions.
3 min readFinancePrice elasticity of demand: definition, formula, and examples
Learn how price impacts demand with the price elasticity of demand formula
3 min readFinanceBull vs. bear market: impact on investments
Is it better to invest during a bull or bear market? It depends on strategy
2 min readFinanceWhat is a Quant?
What is a quant, and how do they relate to your business? Let’s take a look!
2 min readFinanceWhat is market volatility?
Learn how to include market volatility as part of your investment strategy
3 min readFinanceHow to manage investment risk
What level of investment risk is acceptable? Reduce risk with diversification
2 min readFinanceWhat are growth funds?
From local to international, growth funds come in a range of options
2 min readFinanceUnderstanding corporate bonds
What are corporate bonds, and do they have a place in your investment plan?
3 min readFinanceWhat is a hire purchase agreement?
A hire purchase is essentially leasing an asset until it can be paid off fully
2 min readFinanceWhat Is the Quick Ratio / Acid Test?
Find out everything you need to know about how to calculate quick ratio.
2 min readFinanceWhat is a Personal Guarantee?
Could a personal guarantee play a role in securing credit for your business?
2 min readFinanceWhat Is a Comptroller?
What is the difference between comptroller vs. controller, and what do they do?
2 min readFinanceHow to get business invoices paid without an awkward conversation
Discover new ways to deal with unpaid invoices, without awkward conversations
3 min readFinanceSmall business finance: 5 things accountants should know for 2021
Track the latest business and finance trends accountants can use this year
2 min readFinanceWhat is comprehensive income?
Keep financial statements accurate by including other comprehensive income
9 min readOpen bankingOpen banking: Everything you need to know
Knock, knock. Who's there? Banking data. And innovations with it.
2 min readFinanceWhat is Modified Internal Rate of Return (MIRR)?
The difference between IRR, MIRR and FMRR and which is most useful for investors
2 min readFinanceWhat is the Total Cost of Ownership?
Get value for money by understanding the total cost of ownership
3 min readFinanceBlockchain development in Australia explained
How has Australia been at the forefront of the blockchain technology?
3 min readFinanceWhat is a derivative: definition, types, and examples
Find out what financial derivatives are and how to use them when investing.
2 min readFinanceWhat is the Average Day Rate (ADR)?
Why the average day rate (ADR) is a key performance indicator for hospitality