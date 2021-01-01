Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Finance

2 min readFinance

What is comprehensive income?

Keep financial statements accurate by including other comprehensive income.

2 min readFinance

Benefits of E-Invoicing in the Current Economy

Find out whether online invoices could save you time and money.

2 min readFinance

How to calculate the payback period

Find out how long it takes to recover cash outflows with the payback period.

3 min readAccountants

How to calculate tangible assets value

Compare the different methods of calculating the value of tangible assets.

2 min readFinance

Recourse loan vs. non-recourse loan

Discover the differences between recourse loans vs non-recourse loans.

2 min readFinance

Understanding the Difference Between Proof of Funds and Proof of Deposit

Learn the differences between proof of funds and proof of deposit

2 min readFinance

What is a Cash Advance?

Find out if a cash advance is a form of borrowing that would meet your needs

2 min readBusiness Management

Horizontal Equity vs Vertical Equity

What you need to know about horizontal equity, vertical equity and taxation.

3 min readFinance

What is a Bridging Loan?

How do bridging loans affect your finances and keep your cash flow moving

2 min readFinance

What is investment banking?

What does an investment banker do? Find out how investment banking works

2 min readFinance

What is cost recovery?

Could the cost recovery method help you with unreliable payments?

2 min readFinance

What is solvency?

A company must be financially solvent if it hopes to survive

3 min readFinance

Business valuation: how to value your business

Learn how to put a price tag on your company with a business valuation.

3 min readFinance

Asset management: definition and examples

Find out how to track your company’s assets with an asset management system

2 min readFinance

Understanding digital currency

Central Bank Digital Currency may be the final step towards a cashless society

2 min readFinance

Managing and Mastering Your Business Finances in 2021

It’s time to take control and master your business finances in 2021!

2 min readFinance

How to Buy Bitcoin: A Guide

Curious about bitcoin but not sure where to start? Take a look at our guide!

3 min readFinance

The Best Way to Achieve Financial Freedom

Find out how to earn your financial freedom and live your dream retirement.

2 min readFinance

5 Ways to Manage your Small Business Finances

We show you how to take control of your small business finances

2 min readFinance

Understanding Accretion: A Guide for Business Owners

What is accretion? And how does it affect you and your business?

2 min readFinance

What is a Fiduciary? And What are Their Duties?

The duties, and responsibilities of a Fiduciary.

2 min readFinance

What is FOREX? And Why Does it Matter?

We demystify Forex so that you, and your business, can benefit

2 min readFinance

What is a Yield Curve & Why Do You Need to Know?

Understanding a Yield Curve is important in understanding your investments.

2 min readFinance

What is demand-pull inflation?

Find out why demand-pull inflation happens and how to control it