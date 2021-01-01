Finance
3 min readFinanceTax checklist for small businesses
Are you ready for tax season? Use our tax preparation checklist this year
3 min readFinanceBenefits of a 401k for small businesses
There are several types of 401k plans, so which is right for your business?
3 min readFinanceHow does a PPP loan work?
PPP loans can keep employees afloat for longer. Here’s what to know
2 min readFinanceWhat is an SBA loan?
Are you eligible for an SBA loan? Find out how to apply for funding
2 min readFinanceStimulus package for small businesses
Find out which grants and loans are in the latest stimulus package
2 min readFinanceQuantitative Analysis Explained
We explain (and hopefully simplify) the science of quantitative analysis.
2 min readFinanceWhat is the balance of payments?
What economic factors impact on the balance of payments?
2 min readFinanceMarket Capitalisation: Definition and Examples
What is market capitalisation? And what does it mean or your business?
2 min readFinanceWhat is the Meaning of Face Value?
What does face value mean in the world of finance? Allow us to explain!
3 min readFinanceHow the blockchain is impacting the financial sector
Weigh the pros and cons of a blockchain investment by learning how it works
3 min readFinanceGuide to SaaS revenue recognition
Discover how the revenue recognition principle works in accounting
2 min readFinanceWhat is the Volcker Rule?
What is the Volcker rule? And what does it mean for banks and their customers?
2 min readFinanceWhat Are Sunk Costs?
Discover why sunk costs shouldn’t factor into future business decisions.
3 min readFinancePrice elasticity of demand: definition, formula, and examples
Learn how price impacts demand with the price elasticity of demand formula
3 min readFinanceBull vs. bear market: impact on investments
Is it better to invest during a bull or bear market? It depends on strategy
2 min readFinanceWhat is market volatility?
Learn how to include market volatility as part of your investment strategy
3 min readFinanceHow to manage investment risk
What level of investment risk is acceptable? Reduce risk with diversification
2 min readFinanceWhat are growth funds?
From local to international, growth funds come in a range of options
2 min readFinanceUnderstanding corporate bonds
What are corporate bonds, and do they have a place in your investment plan?