Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Finance

3 min readFinance

Tax checklist for small businesses

Are you ready for tax season? Use our tax preparation checklist this year

3 min readFinance

Benefits of a 401k for small businesses

There are several types of 401k plans, so which is right for your business?

3 min readFinance

How does a PPP loan work?

PPP loans can keep employees afloat for longer. Here’s what to know

2 min readFinance

What is an SBA loan?

Are you eligible for an SBA loan? Find out how to apply for funding

2 min readFinance

Stimulus package for small businesses

Find out which grants and loans are in the latest stimulus package

2 min readFinance

Quantitative Analysis Explained

We explain (and hopefully simplify) the science of quantitative analysis.

3 min readFinance

What is cryptocurrency?

Is cryptocurrency the payment wave of the future?

2 min readFinance

What is venture capital?

Could venture capital transform your business?

2 min readFinance

What is the balance of payments?

What economic factors impact on the balance of payments?

2 min readFinance

Market Capitalisation: Definition and Examples

What is market capitalisation? And what does it mean or your business?

2 min readFinance

What is the Meaning of Face Value?

What does face value mean in the world of finance? Allow us to explain!

3 min readFinance

How the blockchain is impacting the financial sector

Weigh the pros and cons of a blockchain investment by learning how it works

2 min readFinance

What is Due Diligence?

Have you carried out the due diligence you need to?

3 min readFinance

Guide to SaaS revenue recognition

Discover how the revenue recognition principle works in accounting

2 min readFinance

What is the Volcker Rule?

What is the Volcker rule? And what does it mean for banks and their customers?

PDFGlobal Payments

[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021

How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Learn all about payer preferences in 2021, and how you can leverage them for your business.

2 min readFinance

What Are Sunk Costs?

Discover why sunk costs shouldn’t factor into future business decisions.

3 min readFinance

Price elasticity of demand: definition, formula, and examples

Learn how price impacts demand with the price elasticity of demand formula

3 min readFinance

Bull vs. bear market: impact on investments

Is it better to invest during a bull or bear market? It depends on strategy

3 min readFinance

What is divestment?

2 min readFinance

What is market volatility?

Learn how to include market volatility as part of your investment strategy

3 min readFinance

How to manage investment risk

What level of investment risk is acceptable? Reduce risk with diversification

2 min readFinance

What are growth funds?

From local to international, growth funds come in a range of options

2 min readFinance

Understanding corporate bonds

What are corporate bonds, and do they have a place in your investment plan?

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales