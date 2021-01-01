Finance
2 min readFinanceThe Impact of Market Volatility on Your Business
How does an unstable stock market impact your business?
2 min readFinanceProgressive, Regressive and Proportional Taxes
It’s likely you pay taxes in each of the three tax systems used in the US
3 min readFinanceWhat Is the Ability-to-Pay Principle of Taxation?
Ability-to-pay argues that those who earn more should contribute more in taxes
2 min readFinanceGuide to bank reconciliation (with a template)
What is bank reconciliation? Learn more about how this works in accounting
2 min readFinanceHow to Calculate Average Collection Period
Here’s why the average collection period is so important.
2 min readFinanceBest factoring companies 2021
Discover the best invoice factoring companies for your business
3 min readFinanceHow blockchain technology is revolutionizing online transactions
Blockchain technology helps e-commerce businesses save time, money and resources
3 min readFinanceTax equity definition
Tax equity financing helps drive sustainable development. Here’s how
2 min readFinanceFederal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)
How does the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation protect your money?
2 min readFinanceWhat is the Rule of 78?
Through the Rule of 78, recurring revenue is more accurately accounted for
2 min readFinanceWhat Is a Loan Covenant?
Loan covenants outline all of the terms and conditions surrounding a loan
3 min readFinanceWhat is decentralized finance (DeFi)?
Decentralized finance creates a more trustworthy and accessible financial system
3 min readFinanceWhat Is Impact Investing?
Positive change is as important as profit when it comes to impact investing
2 min readFinanceWhat is qualified small business stock?
QSBS gives investors the opportunity to gain capital while paying zero tax
2 min readFinanceSales forecasting and why it matters for your business
Find out how sales forecasting can help you run your business
2 min readFinanceThe cash ratio and what it tells you about your business
Find out how to calculate the cash ratio of your business
2 min readFinanceWhy is Cash Flow Management Important?
We explain cash flow management and why it’s so important for SMEs
2 min readFinanceBenefits of Alternative Payment Methods for Small Businesses
We examine how alternative payment methods benefit your business and customers
2 min readFinance10 essential financial terms to know
Get financially fluent with our guide to finance terms to know
2 min readFinanceGuide to the compound interest formula
Learn how to calculate the compound interest formula and what it means
3 min readFinanceWhat is deflation?
Find out how deflation differs from inflation, and what it means for you