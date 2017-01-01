Finance
2 min readFinanceWhat is a credit sale?
A credit sale is essentially a form of buy-now, pay-later sale
2 min readFinanceWhat is a letter of credit?
A letter of credit is a guarantee of payment from a bank
2 min readFinanceInsurable interest: what is it, and how does it work?
Find out what insurable interest is and how it works in real life
2 min readFinanceWhat are drawings in accounting?
Drawings in accounting are records of withdrawals by business owners
2 min readFinanceWhat is a deferred tax asset?
Deferred tax assets are items that may be used for tax relief in the future
2 min readFinanceWhat is a bank deposit slip?
Bank deposit slips confirm the account and amount of money you’re depositing
2 min readFinanceWhat is counterparty risk?
Counterparty risk tells you if a party is likely to default on their obligations
3 min readFinanceFinancial Intermediaries: What are they and how do they work?
Find out what the benefits of financial intermediaries are in business
2 min readFinanceHow to negotiate a low credit card rate
Learn how to reduce your credit card interest rates, right here
2 min readFinanceCall vs. put option: what’s the difference?
Understand when to buy a call option and when to sell a put option
2 min readFinanceA guide to sinking funds
What are sinking funds? Find out everything you need to know, right here
2 min readFinanceWhat is mezzanine financing?
Learn about mezzanine financing, a hybrid loan option for small businesses
2 min readFinanceWhat is forward rate?
Learn more about the forward rate equation with our simple guide
2 min readFinanceWhat is compound interest?
Find out how compound interest can grow your savings even faster
2 min readFinanceA guide to capital adequacy ratio (CAR)
Capital adequacy ratio helps keep banks operating securely
2 min readFinanceBurn Rate: what it is and how to calculate it
Find out how much cash your business is burning through
2 min readFinanceWhat Is the Cost of Sales?
The cost of sales refers to the direct costs incurred when manufacturing goods.
2 min readFinanceWhat is fintech?
Get the inside track on the fintech industry with our comprehensive guide
2 min readFinanceWhat is a growing perpetuity?
A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate
2 min readFinanceWhat is return on equity (ROE)?
Return on equity reveals your net income in comparison to shareholder equity
2 min readFinanceWhat is the Relative Strength Index (RSI)?
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is used to measure price changes