Finance
2 min readFinanceWhat is a Fund of Funds (FOF)?
What are the pros and cons of investing in a fund of funds?
2 min readFinanceRecurring revenue: what is it & how does it work?
Learn the benefits of recurring revenue and how it works
2 min readFinanceWhat is net working capital?
Gain insight into your business liquidity by calculating net working capital
2 min readFinanceWhat is operating income?
How is operating income different from net income? Find out what qualifies
2 min readFinanceWhat does ceteris paribus mean?
Learn more about what ceteris paribus means in economics
2 min readFinanceUnderstanding inventory control
Inventory control charts tell you how much stock you have left
2 min readFinanceHow to calculate margin of safety
Learn how to calculate the financial safety of your business.
2 min readFinanceWhat is the CAPM formula?
Learn the CAPM formula and how to use it in finance or investing
2 min readFinanceWhat does TTM stand for?
TTM in finance stands for “trailing twelve months” and refers to a data period
2 min readFinanceWhat is the CapEx formula?
Discover what qualifies as CapEx, and how to account for it
3 min readFinanceHow to create a waterfall chart in Excel
Waterfall charts offer a pleasing alternative to the usual spreadsheet
3 min readFinanceWhat is interest rate parity (IRP)?
Make sure currency and interest rates balance with interest rate parity
3 min readPayments3 ways GoCardless helps businesses maximize payment success
How GoCardless helps your business process payments successfully.
2 min readFinanceWhat is an unpresented cheque?
Unpresented cheques are cheques that have not yet been paid out by the bank
2 min readFinanceWhat is a credit sale?
A credit sale is essentially a form of buy-now, pay-later sale
2 min readFinanceWhat is a letter of credit?
A letter of credit is a guarantee of payment from a bank
2 min readFinanceInsurable interest: what is it, and how does it work?
Find out what insurable interest is and how it works in real life
2 min readFinanceWhat is counterparty risk?
Counterparty risk tells you if a party is likely to default on their obligations
3 min readFinanceFinancial Intermediaries: What are they and how do they work?
Find out what the benefits of financial intermediaries are in business