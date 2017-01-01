Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Finance

2 min readFinance

What is a Fund of Funds (FOF)?

What are the pros and cons of investing in a fund of funds?

2 min readFinance

Recurring revenue: what is it & how does it work?

Learn the benefits of recurring revenue and how it works

2 min readFinance

What is net working capital?

Gain insight into your business liquidity by calculating net working capital

2 min readFinance

What is operating income?

How is operating income different from net income? Find out what qualifies

2 min readFinance

What does ceteris paribus mean?

Learn more about what ceteris paribus means in economics

2 min readFinance

What is accrued interest?

Learn what accrued interest is and how to calculate it

2 min readFinance

Understanding inventory control

Inventory control charts tell you how much stock you have left

2 min readFinance

How to calculate margin of safety

Learn how to calculate the financial safety of your business.

2 min readFinance

What is the CAPM formula?

Learn the CAPM formula and how to use it in finance or investing

2 min readFinance

What does TTM stand for?

TTM in finance stands for “trailing twelve months” and refers to a data period

2 min readFinance

What is the CapEx formula?

Discover what qualifies as CapEx, and how to account for it

3 min readFinance

How to create a waterfall chart in Excel

Waterfall charts offer a pleasing alternative to the usual spreadsheet

3 min readFinance

What is interest rate parity (IRP)?

Make sure currency and interest rates balance with interest rate parity

3 min readPayments

3 ways GoCardless helps businesses maximize payment success

How GoCardless helps your business process payments successfully.

3 min readFinance

What is econometrics?

Find out more about econometrics analysis and how it’s used

2 min readFinance

What is an unpresented cheque?

Unpresented cheques are cheques that have not yet been paid out by the bank

2 min readFinance

What is a unit trust?

A unit trust is a form of open-ended group investment

2 min readFinance

What is a credit sale?

A credit sale is essentially a form of buy-now, pay-later sale

2 min readFinance

What is a letter of credit?

A letter of credit is a guarantee of payment from a bank

2 min readFinance

What is leverage ratio?

Find out how debt measures up with the leverage ratio

2 min readFinance

Insurable interest: what is it, and how does it work?

Find out what insurable interest is and how it works in real life

2 min readFinance

What is counterparty risk?

Counterparty risk tells you if a party is likely to default on their obligations

3 min readFinance

Financial Intermediaries: What are they and how do they work?

Find out what the benefits of financial intermediaries are in business

3 min readFinance

What is intrinsic value?

Learn why intrinsic value is so important for investors

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales