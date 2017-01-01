Finance
2 min readFinanceHow to negotiate a low credit card rate
Learn how to reduce your credit card interest rates, right here
2 min readFinanceCall vs. put option: what’s the difference?
Understand when to buy a call option and when to sell a put option
2 min readFinanceA guide to sinking funds
What are sinking funds? Find out everything you need to know, right here
2 min readFinanceWhat is mezzanine financing?
Learn about mezzanine financing, a hybrid loan option for small businesses
2 min readFinanceWhat is forward rate?
Learn more about the forward rate equation with our simple guide
2 min readFinanceWhat is compound interest?
Find out how compound interest can grow your savings even faster
2 min readFinanceBurn Rate: what it is and how to calculate it
Find out how much cash your business is burning through
2 min readFinanceWhat Is the Cost of Sales?
The cost of sales refers to the direct costs incurred when manufacturing goods.
2 min readFinanceWhat is fintech?
Get the inside track on the fintech industry with our comprehensive guide
2 min readFinanceWhat is a growing perpetuity?
A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate
2 min readFinanceWhat is portfolio diversification?
Explore the effects of diversification on portfolio risk with our simple guide
2 min readFinanceWhat Is Venture Debt?
Venture debt is a form of debt financing aimed at early-stage companies
2 min readFinanceWhat is return on equity (ROE)?
Return on equity reveals your net income in comparison to shareholder equity
2 min readFinanceWhat is the Relative Strength Index (RSI)?
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is used to measure price changes
2 min readAccountantsWhat is equivalent annual cost (EAC)?
EAC is the annual cost of owning and operating an asset over its lifespan.
2 min readGrowthWhat is a good profit margin?
Find out more about what constitutes a good net profit margin, right here
2 min readFinanceWhat is terminal value?
Find out how to do a terminal value calculation, right here
2 min readFinanceWhat is VaR (value at risk)?
Value at risk is a financial metric used to estimate the risk of an investment
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the liquidity coverage ratio?
Get the lowdown on LCR with our liquidity coverage ratio summary.
2 min readFinanceWhat is CAGR (compound annual growth rate)?
Learn how to use the compound annual growth rate formula right here.
2 min readFinanceWhat Is Revenue Run Rate?
Revenue run rate is a great way to predict future financial performance.
2 min readPaymentsHow to Create an Invoice
Step by step instructions on creating your first invoice...
3 min readFinanceHow to Write a Late Payment Email
Late payment reminder emails are a valuable tool for chasing up unpaid invoices.