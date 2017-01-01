Finance
2 min readAccountantsWhat does net 30 mean in finance?
Our full guide to net 30 payment terms for businesses.
3 min readFinanceA guide to automated invoice processing systems
Automated invoice processing can make your company more efficient. Learn more.
2 min readFinanceHow to write an invoice email
Want to learn how to write an invoice email? Read on to find out.
3 min readFinanceHow to write an invoice
Once you've delivered your product or service, you need to invoice. Here's how.
3 min readFinanceHow to Write an Invoice for Freelance Work
Where to start when creating invoices for your freelance work...
3 min readPaymentsHow to Create an Invoice
Step by step instructions on creating your first invoice...
3 min readRetentionHow to Calculate Late Payment Interest
For many businesses, late payments aren’t the exception, they’re the rule.
3 min readPaymentsWhat’s the best payment method to fuel the subscription economy?
Where should your search for the perfect payment method start? That depends on what you’re offering - or more specifically, how you’re offering it.
3 min readPayments4 ways GoCardless reduces the complexity of collecting recurring payments
How GoCardless helps your business take payments more simply
3 min readPayments3 ways GoCardless helps businesses maximise payment success
How GoCardless helps your business process payments successfully.
4 min readGoCardless5 ways GoCardless reduces the cost of collecting payments
How GoCardless helps your business save money.
3 min readFinanceSmall business guide to building the balance sheet
What is a balance sheet is & what does it tell you about your financial health?
PDFFinanceStrong Customer Authentication (SCA): download the complete guide
The in-depth guide to Strong Customer Authentication (SCA), including what the new requirements mean for businesses with recurring revenue and key exemptions you can leverage.
WebinarFinanceWebinar: Surviving SCA - Lessons for businesses with recurring revenue
Learn everything you need to know about Strong Customer Authentication (SCA), and how you can prepare your business in our on-demand webinar.
PDFRetentionThe SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify
If customers churn just as fast as they convert, your recurring revenue will never be able to reach its true potential. Download this guide for actionable tips on managing churn from seasoned SaaS leaders.
6 min readFinanceThe new CFO: How 4 CFOs have seen their roles evolve
Hear from the CFOs at GoCardless, SideTrade, The FD Centre and Wolffepack as they discuss how the role has evolved – with insight into the challenges and opportunities they face in a changing financial landscape
PDFGrowthHow to scale a fintech: Strategic advice from industry leaders
Learn from the leaders of Monzo, Wise, Funding Circle and more, with over 30 pieces of advice for scaling your fintech.
PDFFinanceHow to drive business impact with payments: A guide for financial services providers
Get the ultimate guide to driving and measuring business with payments, complete with four strategies for building a scalable payments advantage.
8 min readFinance4 unexpected challenges for every growing fintech
The fintech industry is booming, but the challenge for all ambitious fintechs is to scale consistently. Find out what the hidden challenges to scaling a fintech are and what you can do overcome them.
4 min readPaymentsWhy every scaling B2B business should avoid bank transfer
52% of all B2B payments in the UK are done by bank transfer, but is it time to retire bank transfer as a B2B payment method for high-growth businesses?
3 min readCash flowLooking for a resolution for 2019? Improve business cash flow and beat late payments with these 10 tips
Ring in the new year by waving goodbye to late payments.
PDFFinanceThe ultimate payments cheat sheet for SaaS leaders
Optimise your payments strategy to drive changes in key business metrics like Churn Rate and Customer Lifetime Value, with this cheat sheet for Australian businesses from GoCardless and ChartMogul.