[Webinar] An introduction to fintech for small businesses: Payments, reconciliation & forecasting

Do you still find payments, reconciliation, or forecasting a hassle in your business? With fintech, they don't have to be. We spoke with the Small Business Commissioner and Intuit to show you how.

Panelists

  • Pranav Sood, VP Small Business, GoCardless

  • Philip King, Small Business Commissioner

  • Shaun Shirazian, Director of Product Management, Intuit

And featuring special guest Emma Jones, Founder & CEO, Enterprise Nation.

What's covered in this webinar

Collecting payments your customers owe you, and reconciling them with your records, shouldn't be a hassle. And looking forward at the financial future of your business shouldn't feel out of reach because you're struggling to keep up day-to-day.

Intuit - experts in the finance and accounting technology space - join this webinar to help you understand how to identify the problems in your business, and the steps you can take today to start solving them. Special guest Emma Jones of Enterprise Nation also joins, to talk about technology and the COVID-19 impact.

You can watch this on-demand webinar recording right now.

More in this series

We teamed up with the Small Business Commissioner and expert special guests from around the financial technology ("fintech") industry to help small businesses in the UK understand:

  • The biggest problems you face in your order-to-cash cycle (covering every step from you doing the work through to getting the cash in your account)

  • The different kinds of fintech tools that can help at each stage, and how they work

Watch these on-demand webinars right now:

