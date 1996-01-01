If you need to authorise international card payments, you’ll need to start using an international payment gateway. But with so many different options to choose from, it can be difficult to work out which international payment gateway provider to work with. We’ve got you covered. Find out everything you need to know about the top 10 international payment gateways, right here.

What is an international payment gateway?

A payment gateway is a tool that businesses use to confirm their customer’s card details, making them vital for offline or online companies that authorise credit/debit card payments. Even if you’ve got a payment processor and a merchant account – two of the key pieces of software that are required to process card transactions – you won’t be able to receive payment if you don’t have a payment gateway. Fortunately, many providers offer an all-in-one solution. So, what’s an international payment gateway? Simple. Businesses that take international payments will need a type of payment gateway that offers global/multi-currency payments, as well as an interface with multiple languages, otherwise known as an international payment gateway.

Best payment gateways for international payments

Now that you know what an international online payment gateway is, it’s important to understand what your options are. Here’s our rundown of the best international payment gateway providers available to businesses in the UK:

PayPal – A household name, PayPal is one of the most trusted options when it comes to online sales. It’s very easy to set up (making it a great pick for small businesses and start-ups) and with its high level of name recognition, PayPal can help your business inspire confidence in potential buyers. Furthermore, PayPal is available in over 200 countries/regions and supports 25 currencies, meaning that it’s a truly global option for businesses looking for an international payment gateway provider. Worldpay – Worldpay is an all-in-one payment processor that helps you process credit card payments directly from your app or website. It’s one of the most widely used international payment gateways in the UK and offers support for over 120 currencies, which makes it easy to accept payments from customers located all over the globe. However, Worldpay does require relatively lengthy contrasts and may enforce early termination fees if you choose to close your account early. Sage Pay – Offering two tiers of service (Business for small-to-medium size firms and Corporate for larger firms), Sage Pay is widely considered to be one of the best international payment gateways in the world. It can process payments in over 25 different currencies and allows you to accept credit/debit card payments from all the major card companies. Braintree – Although Braintree is owned by PayPal, they operate in very different ways. In short, Braintree provides individual merchant accounts that enable you to process transactions. With over 45 countries/regions covered, it can be an excellent option for companies in the market for an international payment gateway. Stripe – In contrast to many other international payment gateway providers, Stripe provides payment gateways in a range of APIs. This means that you’ll have full control and can easily integrate your new payment gateway into your online store. In addition, Stripe accepts payment in 135+ currencies and offers extensive support for local payments. Amazon Pay – Although it’s a relatively new arrival on the payment scene, Amazon Pay is still a great choice for anyone looking for an international payment gateway with minimal fees and a simple interface. Plus, it offers extensive multi-currency capabilities, providing your business with the perfect platform from which to expand internationally. Ayden – Offering a global payment processing solution, Ayden provides coverage for over 30 different currencies from all around the world, making it a great option for businesses looking to expand into new regions and territories. This international online payment gateway allows you to accept a wide range of payment methods, giving your customers the sort of experience that they’ve come to expect from online shopping. Checkout.com – With its all-in-one solution that bundles together merchant accounts and payment gateways, Checkout.com is an innovative solution. It supports payment in 159 countries and although it’s relatively expensive, Checkout.com can be a good solution for low-volume merchants. 2Checkout – Allowing you to accept payments in Europe from over 200 different markets, 2Checkout can be a great choice for European businesses looking for an international payment gateway provider. In addition, 2Checkout doesn’t have any monthly fees, which means that it could be a more affordable selection compared to some of the bigger names. Authorize.net – Founded in 1996, Authorize.net is a highly customisable solution for businesses looking for an international payment gateway. However, it’s important to note that Authorize.net can only help businesses based in the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and Europe accept international payments, which means that it may be a less viable option than others on the list.

What’s the best international payment gateway for my business?

As you can see, there are lots of great international payment gateway providers to choose from. When you’re weighing up your options, there are many factors to consider. Think about how much you’re prepared to spend, how soon you need to start taking payments, how soon you need to begin receiving funds, how much customer support you’re likely to require, and whether the international payment gateway you’re reviewing will be able to integrate successfully with your company’s other accounting solutions. Then, pick the option that suits your business best.

We can help

GoCardless helps you automate payment collection, cutting down on the amount of admin your team needs to deal with when chasing invoices. Find out how GoCardless can help you with ad hoc payments or recurring payments.