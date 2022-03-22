Bacs
Bacs Payments Made on Friday: Clearance Times
If you send a BACS payment on a Friday, when will it clear?
How to become a Bacs Approved Supplier
Discover the steps involved in gaining BACS approved status
How do Bacs Direct Debit rules apply to my business?
These are the direct debit rules you need to know
3 min readBacs
Where to Get BACS Approved Software
Discover the names of BACS approved software providers
Do BACS Payments Go In At Midnight?
Find out when BACS payments are settled so as to better manage your cash flow.
2 min readPayments