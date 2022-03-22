Skip to content
Open site navigation sidebar
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
Breadcrumb
Resources
Bacs

Bacs

Latest articles

View all
Bacs Payments Made on Friday: Clearance Times
Bacs Payments Made on Friday: Clearance Times

If you send a BACS payment on a Friday, when will it clear?

2 min read
Bacs
How to become a Bacs Approved Supplier
How to become a Bacs Approved Supplier

Discover the steps involved in gaining BACS approved status

2 min read
Bacs
Bacs processing calendar 2022
Bacs processing calendar 2022
1 min read
Bacs
How do Bacs Direct Debit rules apply to my business?
How do Bacs Direct Debit rules apply to my business?

These are the direct debit rules you need to know

3 min read
Bacs
Where to Get BACS Approved Software
Where to Get BACS Approved Software

Discover the names of BACS approved software providers

2 min read
Bacs
Do BACS Payments Go In At Midnight?
Do BACS Payments Go In At Midnight?

Find out when BACS payments are settled so as to better manage your cash flow.

2 min read
Payments