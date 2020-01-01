Skip to content
Bacs processing calendar 2021

By Brad EwinNov 20201 min read

Bacs payments are some of the most common bank-to-bank transfers in the UK. There are two main types you might be familiar with - Direct Debit and Direct Credit.

If your business will be processing Bacs payments in 2021, Bacs have released their 2021 processing calendar. Bacs processing calendars help inform you which days Bacs do and don’t process payments - particularly useful information around holiday periods.

You can see screenshots of the Bacs processing calendar 2021 below. If you’d like a copy of the Bacs processing calendar 2021 PDF, you can get it from Bacs here.

(To see these images bigger, right-click and select 'Open Image in New Tab' or similar.)

Want to keep up with the latest Bacs processing calendar?

Bacs release a new processing calendar ahead of each calendar year. We’ll publish a new blog post when the Bacs processing calendar 2022 is released.

Bacs processing and GoCardless

If you collect payments with GoCardless, we automatically take the Bacs processing calendar into account, so you don’t need to worry about it.

We still recommend you stay aware of any non-processing dates which might affect your payment schedule, so that you are either prepared for payment timings to change, or can decide to move those payments to fit into your schedule.

GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

