Bacs payments are some of the most common bank-to-bank transfers in the UK. There are two main types you might be familiar with - Direct Debit and Direct Credit.

If your business will be processing Bacs payments in 2022, Bacs have released their 2022 processing calendar. Bacs processing calendars help inform you which days Bacs do and don’t process payments - particularly useful information around holiday periods.

You can see a screenshot of the Bacs processing calendar 2022 below. If you’d like a copy of the Bacs processing calendar 2022 PDF, you can get it from Bacs here.

Bacs processing and GoCardless

If you collect payments with GoCardless, we automatically take the Bacs processing calendar into account, so you don’t need to worry about it.

We still recommend you stay aware of any non-processing dates which might affect your payment schedule, so that you are either prepared for payment timings to change or can decide to move those payments to fit into your schedule.