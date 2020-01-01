Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Finance

2 min readFinance

Arbitration: What Is it and How Does it Work?

Arbitration is the middle ground between mediation and litigation.

2 min readFinance

What Is Sensitivity Analysis?

Create a sensitivity analysis table for better financial modelling.

2 min readFinance

The Bottom Line and What it Means

Discover the difference between the top and bottom line meaning.

4 min readFinance

How to Manage Money in a Small Business

Use these tips to keep your business finances healthy and geared for growth.

2 min readFinance

How to Set Up VAT Direct Debit for Business

Use VAT Direct Debit to simplify your value added tax payments.

2 min readFinance

Finance Lease vs. Operating Lease

Learn the key differences between finance lease vs. operating lease.

2 min readFinance

What Are the Different Types of Taxpayers?

Who needs to file a tax return? It depends on the type of taxpayer.

3 min readFinance

Stock Market Definition

How does the stock market work? Find out more about the UK stock market.

2 min readFinance

Business Finance: The Basics

Everything you need to know to take control of your business finances.

2 min readFinance

What Is Income Protection?

Income protection insurance safeguards in the event of injury or illness.

2 min readFinance

5 Tips to Sell Your Business

Read this advice to help you sell your business.

2 min readFinance

What is Margin Pressure and How to Reduce It

Find out what operational factors impact on margin pressure

2 min readFinance

Bill of Exchange Definition & Examples

A Bill of Exchange is essential for international trade. Here’s how they work.

2 min readFinance

The Definition Of Collateral Loans

Understand the collateral definition and the various types of collateral.

2 min readFinance

The Pros and Cons of Value-Based Pricing

Learn about the competitive pricing advantages of value-based pricing.

2 min readFinance

What is a Tax Identification Number

Find out about the UK versions of an official Tax Identification Number

2 min readFinance

How To Calculate Shareholders’ Equity

Find out how to calculate the shareholders’ equity of your business

2 min readFinance

Microfinance for Small Business

What is a microfinance loan, and who can access one? Find out in our guide.

2 min readFinance

How to Account For Advance Payments

We look at the process of accounting for advance payments

2 min readFinance

What is Equity Financing?

Learn about equity financing and how you raise cash to invest your business.

2 min readFinance

The Average Interest Rate On A Business Loan

The Average Interest Rate On A Business Loan

2 min readFinance

How can e-commerce benefit your business?

Everything you need to know about e-commerce business

2 min readFinance

Simple Guide to Business Insurance for Small Businesses

Everything you need to know about business insurance

3 min readFinance

All you need to know about debt consolidation

What are your options when it comes to debt consolidation? Find out more

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales