[Webinar] Mastering Payments: How Customers Pay Impacts How long They Stay
Join Deputy, Zuora and GoCardless to discuss the importance of customer churn and how to optimise payments for customer retention.
Now available on-demand
Speakers
Scott Westbrook, Director of Business Systems, Deputy
Nick Cherrier, APAC Chair, Subscribed Institute
Ella Thomsen, Senior Product Marketing Manager, GoCardless
In this webinar we will cover:
How Deputy is reducing payment failures and creating better customer experiences
The challenges involuntary churn creates for your business and why you need to address it
The latest industry churn benchmarks for subscription businesses from the Subscribed Institute
How your business could benefit from improving payment success rates and customer retention