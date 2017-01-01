Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResourcesEnterprise

[Webinar] Mastering Payments: How Customers Pay Impacts How long They Stay

Scroll to learn more

Wednesday 16th March, 2PM

Speakers

  • Scott Westbrook, Director of Business Systems, Deputy

  • Nick Cherrier, APAC Chair, Subscribed Institute

  • Ella Thomsen, Senior Product Marketing Manager, GoCardless

In this webinar we will cover:

  • How Deputy is reducing payment failures and creating better customer experiences 

  • The challenges involuntary churn creates for your business and why you need to address it

  • The latest industry churn benchmarks for subscription businesses from the Subscribed Institute

  • How your business could benefit from improving payment success rates and customer retention