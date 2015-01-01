Skip to content
Charlotte Robinson

9 min readPayments

The Complete Guide to Bacs and Bacs Payments

A guide on making payments in the UK: everything you need to know about Direct Debit, Bacs Direct Credit, CHAPS and Faster Payments.

6 min readPayments

Secure payments: How to safely take payments online

Customers need to be able to trust you with their payment info. Here's how.

3 min readPayments

Sort code checkers: A complete guide

A guide to sort code checkers walking you through what a sort code checker is and how it works before looking at how effective they are.

2 min readPayments

Bacs approved bureaus

This guide walks you through what a Bacs approved bureau is and the benefits and reasons for using one.

4 min readPayments

How to accept payments online

If you want to accept payments online, you have two main options: Credit (or Debit) Card and Direct Debit. To help you get to grips with your online payment options we've run through the main choices at a high level here.

2 min readGoCardless

Failure rates, Cancellation rates and Indemnity Claims at GoCardless

We’ve scoured our database of more than 3 million payments to bring to you some cold, hard facts about Direct Debit. This should help you decide whether or not Direct Debit is right for you.

1 min readGoCardless

Christmas Opening Hours & Direct Debit Processing Over the Festive Period

2 min readPayments

SEPA Rulebook Updates: November 2015

2 min readGoCardless

How to move customers to GoCardless

There are three main ways you can switch your customers over to GoCardless, which option is right for you will depend on a few things including whether you were already collecting Direct Debit payments and which GoCardless product you’re using.

2 min readGoCardless

GoCardless named a UK Future Fifty Company

3 min readPayments

How to use Bacstel-IP

Bacstel-IP, Bacs approved software and the Bacs payment services website.

1 min readGoCardless

PayPal vs GoCardless

We’ve put together a super simple table pitting GoCardless against PayPal on criteria like customer support, cost and international reach.

9 min readPayments

How to take payments from European customers

Take a look at the 5 main options for taking payments in Europe.

4 min readPayments

How to set up customers to use Direct Debit

6 simple steps you can use to help your customers get started with Direct Debit.

2 min readPayments

The Direct Debit Guarantee: your rights as a customer

The Direct Debit Guarantee protects customers against payments made in error or fraudulently, making Direct Debit the UK's safest payment method.

2 min readGoCardless

Introducing GoCardless Pro - the Direct Debit solution for larger organisations

2 min readGoCardless

Press Release: The Guardian and Funding Circle sign up for GoCardless Pro

2 min readCash flow

Football clubs: could Direct Debit increase your fanbase?

A few football clubs have started offering Direct Debit as a way for fans to spread their costs and make season tickets more affordable.

1 min readGoCardless

GoCardless: now taking payments across the eurozone

3 min readPayments

Clubs and societies: Are you using the right payment method?

A lot of clubs and teams are using the wrong payment method to collect their membership fees. To help you decide whether your club is using the right payment option we’ve put together a list of three quick questions for you.

2 min readRetention

Clubs and societies: 4 simple ways to save time and do what you love

Managing a club or society is a lot of work – that’s before you even get to deciding on teams, formations or tactics. Here are our four top tips on cutting down some of this unwanted admin so you can get back to the activities you really love.

1 min readPayments

Our Definitive Guide to Recurring Payments

3 min readCash flow

Late payments: 5 tips to get your customers to pay on time

GoCardless has helped businesses in the hospitality sector like Bookatable and Zenchef. Here’s how.

1 min readGoCardless

GoCardless Open House - Tuesday 26th August

