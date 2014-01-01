By Charlotte Robinson — Sep 2014 — 1 min read

This week we finally released our definitive guide to recurring payments. It's a free and interactive guide which helps you to find the right payments option for your business by focusing on the things you really care about.

As a startup, GoCardless isn't just trying to grab a share of the existing payments industry - we're trying to disrupt it. Payments providers can be notoriously vague about their costs, failure rates, etc. This makes it incredibly hard to make an informed decision about what's best for your business without spending hours online or on the phone to sales teams. We want to change this so we've written this comprehensive guide to give businesses everywhere the information they need to choose the right payments option for them - all in one place.

Our easy to use guide lets you compare the main options for collecting recurring payments from doing it all yourself to outsourcing to the brands (e.g. PayPal, Stripe and GoCardless). You can compare the payment methods in seven different areas:

Cost: How much does it cost to get set-up, what are the transaction fees and how much admin time does it require? Set-up: How long does it take to get set up and taking payments and how difficult is it? Conversion: How many people actually convert to making a payment and how is it possible to improve this? Churn: How many of my payments will fail and what support will I get to resolve failures? Experience: What customer support do providers offer? How responsive are they and how much support do they offer for dispute resolution? International: Which countries can I collect payments in with each provider? Timings: How long do payments take to arrive in my account?

We've set out to make the best content on recurring payments anywhere - something which every small business would be able to benefit from. If you have any questions or feedback, we'd love to hear from you so please get in touch at charlotte@gocardless.com.

If you know anyone else who might find the new guide useful please send them our way with this link to the guide.