GoCardless Open House - Tuesday 26th August

By Charlotte Robinson — Aug 2014 — 1 min read

10am-6pm | Drop-in Session

Have a question for us? Come to our drop-in session at our offices (address below) on Tuesday 26th of August. Our product consultants will be on-hand to discuss your product and answer any queries face-to-face.

No need to book in advance, just come along!

6pm onwards | Don’t have questions for us but fancy a beer after work?

We’re throwing open the doors to our new offices in Angel, and we’d love to invite you for a few drinks with us and some GoCardless customers.

If you'd like to come along RSVP here to confirm your attendance.

We look forward to seeing you!

Event details:

Date: Tuesday 26th of August

Address: GoCardless, 3rd Floor, 338-346 Goswell Road, EC1V 7LQ, London

If you have any queries, please contact astrid@gocardless.com.