Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

3 min readBusiness Management

What is technical debt?

Learn more about the pros and cons of technical debt

2 min readAccountants

What is reserve accounting?

Reserves are profits that have been set aside for a specific purpose

2 min readAccountants

What is operating leverage?

Operating leverage reveals what percentage of your total costs are fixed

2 min readAccountants

A guide to consolidated financial statements

See our consolidated financial statement definition

2 min readAccountants

How can aging of accounts receivable help your business?

Aging reports for accounts receivable can help improve your financial health

2 min readFinance

What is mezzanine financing?

Learn about mezzanine financing, a hybrid loan option for small businesses

2 min readFinance

What is a debenture?

Learn about debentures and how they can help businesses secure extra funding

2 min readBusiness Management

What is business consolidation?

Business consolidation can help cut costs and improve operational efficiency

2 min readFinance

What is forward rate?

Learn more about the forward rate equation with our simple guide

2 min readAccountants

A complete guide to interim reports

Interim reports are financial statements for periods of less than one year.

3 min readLife at GoCardless

What’s in a name? | Black History Month at GoCardless

London-born, Nigerian-raised. Babagbemi Joseph shares the story of his name.

2 min readFinance

What is compound interest?

Find out how compound interest can grow your savings even faster

2 min readFinance

Burn Rate: what it is and how to calculate it

Find out how much cash your business is burning through

3 min readAccountants

An Accounting Cycle Guide

The accounting cycle is something every business needs to know.

3 min readRegulations

What is Personally Identifiable Information (PII)?

Find out how to protect personally identifiable information (PII)

3 min readGoCardless

Tide users can now collect invoice payments with GoCardless

We’ve partnered with Tide to take the hassle out of invoice payments.

3 min readLife at GoCardless

BEAM: Shining brightly for a year

A year ago we launched our employee group, BEAM. Here's what's happened.

2 min readBusiness Management

What is share of wallet (SOW)?

Share of wallet refers to the amount that consumers spend on a particular brand

3 min readAlternative Payment Options

Why your customers' payment preferences matter: A firsthand story

Content platform Converge discovered 70% of their customers wanted to switch.

2 min readAccountants

What is the last in, first out (LIFO) method?

LIFO assumes that the last item of inventory purchased will be the first sold

2 min readFinance

What is fintech?

Get the inside track on the fintech industry with our comprehensive guide

3 min readAccountants

Income Statement

Income statements are one of the most important financial documents

2 min readAccountants

What Is Absorption Costing?

Learn how to work out absorption costing with our definitive guide

2 min readFinance

What is a growing perpetuity?

A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales