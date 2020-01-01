Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

2 min readAccountants

What Are Accrued Liabilities?

Accrued liabilities are expenses you’ve incurred but haven’t been billed for

2 min readAccountants

How to Improve Your Billing Process

Improve your company’s customer billing process with five simple steps

2 min readAccountants

What are basic accounting adjusting entries?

Adjusting entries let you adjust revenues and expenses to the correct period

2 min readFinance

Finding the best online invoice tool

Online invoice tools can help your company streamline the invoicing process

2 min readGrowth

What Is Product-Market Fit?

Learn how to achieve product-market fit with our comprehensive guide

2 min readFinance

What is portfolio diversification?

Explore the effects of diversification on portfolio risk with our simple guide

2 min readFinance

What Is Venture Debt?

Venture debt is a form of debt financing aimed at early-stage companies

2 min readAccountants

What is bank reconciliation?

Learn how to do bank reconciliation, step by step, with our handy guide

2 min readBusiness Management

What is reverse factoring?

Explore the reverse factoring process with our simple guide

2 min readAccountants

Designing payment flows for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA)

Learn how to design payment flows for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA)

2 min readAccountants

What Is a Financial Audit?

Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position

2 min readRegulations

What is a letter of intent?

Letters of intent are documents declaring an intention to enter into a contract

1 min readLife at GoCardless

Happy National Customer Service Week 2020!

We're celebrating. But we couldn't do it without you.

2 min readFinance

What is return on equity (ROE)?

Return on equity reveals your net income in comparison to shareholder equity

2 min readFinance

What are negative interest rates?

Negative interest rates are interest rates that fall below 0%

2 min readFinance

What is the Relative Strength Index (RSI)?

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is used to measure price changes

2 min readAccountants

What is an onerous contract?

Onerous contracts are contracts that cost more to fulfil than you’ll get back

2 min readAccountants

What is frequency distribution?

Get the lowdown on frequency distribution tables and graphs, right here

2 min readAccountants

What is equivalent annual cost (EAC)?

EAC is the annual cost of owning and operating an asset over its lifespan.

2 min readAccountants

What Is a Dividend Payout Ratio?

Explore the dividend payout ratio formula in further depth, right here

2 min readAccountants

What is the interest coverage ratio, and how do you calculate it?

Get a little more information on interest coverage ratio calculations

2 min readCash flow

What is a credit default swap (CDS)?

Credit default swaps are derivatives used to swap the risk of debt default

2 min readAccountants

What Is a Budget Deficit?

Budget deficits occur when the government’s spending outstrips its revenue

2 min readFinance

What is terminal value?

Find out how to do a terminal value calculation, right here

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales