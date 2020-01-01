Latest articles
2 min readAccountantsWhat Are Accrued Liabilities?
Accrued liabilities are expenses you’ve incurred but haven’t been billed for
2 min readAccountantsHow to Improve Your Billing Process
Improve your company’s customer billing process with five simple steps
2 min readAccountantsWhat are basic accounting adjusting entries?
Adjusting entries let you adjust revenues and expenses to the correct period
2 min readFinanceFinding the best online invoice tool
Online invoice tools can help your company streamline the invoicing process
2 min readGrowthWhat Is Product-Market Fit?
Learn how to achieve product-market fit with our comprehensive guide
2 min readFinanceWhat is portfolio diversification?
Explore the effects of diversification on portfolio risk with our simple guide
2 min readFinanceWhat Is Venture Debt?
Venture debt is a form of debt financing aimed at early-stage companies
2 min readAccountantsWhat is bank reconciliation?
Learn how to do bank reconciliation, step by step, with our handy guide
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is reverse factoring?
Explore the reverse factoring process with our simple guide
2 min readAccountantsDesigning payment flows for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA)
Learn how to design payment flows for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA)
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is a Financial Audit?
Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position
2 min readRegulationsWhat is a letter of intent?
Letters of intent are documents declaring an intention to enter into a contract
1 min readLife at GoCardlessHappy National Customer Service Week 2020!
We're celebrating. But we couldn't do it without you.
2 min readFinanceWhat is return on equity (ROE)?
Return on equity reveals your net income in comparison to shareholder equity
2 min readFinanceWhat are negative interest rates?
Negative interest rates are interest rates that fall below 0%
2 min readFinanceWhat is the Relative Strength Index (RSI)?
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is used to measure price changes
2 min readAccountantsWhat is an onerous contract?
Onerous contracts are contracts that cost more to fulfil than you’ll get back
2 min readAccountantsWhat is frequency distribution?
Get the lowdown on frequency distribution tables and graphs, right here
2 min readAccountantsWhat is equivalent annual cost (EAC)?
EAC is the annual cost of owning and operating an asset over its lifespan.
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is a Dividend Payout Ratio?
Explore the dividend payout ratio formula in further depth, right here
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the interest coverage ratio, and how do you calculate it?
Get a little more information on interest coverage ratio calculations
2 min readCash flowWhat is a credit default swap (CDS)?
Credit default swaps are derivatives used to swap the risk of debt default
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is a Budget Deficit?
Budget deficits occur when the government’s spending outstrips its revenue
2 min readFinanceWhat is terminal value?
Find out how to do a terminal value calculation, right here