[On-Demand] Open Banking 101
Hear speakers from GoCardless and Open Banking Excellence as they demystify open banking and explain how businesses can use it to future proof their strategies
Speakers
Helen Child, Founder, Open Banking Excellence (OBE)
Pranav Sood, VP of Small Business, GoCardless
Moderated by
Siamac Rezaiezadeh, Director of Product Marketing, GoCardless
Hear our speakers have a lively fireside chat as they demystify open banking and discuss:
The basics of open banking, including what is it and why it matters
The value that businesses are currently seeing from open banking and the rate of adoption across small businesses in the UK
How it can be used in payment strategies to future proof your business
How you can get started and try it for yourself
The speakers also answer questions that were submitted throughout the original live webinar.
Watch on-demand now!