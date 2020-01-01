Transaction banking is a term which covers a variety of different services, and so often sparks confusion. So, what is transaction banking? In this post, we’ll discuss the role it plays in business finance, the advantages it offers, as well as take you through what’s meant by global transactional banking.

Transaction banking meaning

In brief, transaction banking – which is sometimes referred to as transactional banking – is defined as the banking services which facilitate the safe transition of money from one country to another, as well offering risk management services, cash flow management assistance and security services aimed at improving relationships between customers, banking institutions and their partners.

Roles of transaction banking

As businesses and the world itself becomes increasingly globalised, transaction banking has become more important than ever before, and it will likely continue to gain significance in the years to come. The most vital function it delivers is a safe, secure and efficient flow of cash across borders.

Below, we’ll delve into the various roles of transaction banking so that you can get a clearer idea of the meaning of transaction banking.

Cash management

The first role of transaction banking is the assistance it provides businesses in identifying the most efficient ways to manage cash inflows and outflows, as well as recognising and offering solutions to any cash flow problems which may arise.

International exchange

Transaction banking can be national, but it often operates internationally. This is sometimes referred to as global transaction banking. The service ensures that all country-respective laws and regulations are honoured during international trade.

Security Provider

Transaction banking also offers security services which are intended to help strengthen relations between banking institutions, clients and partners. This facilitates the protection of a company’s financial assets during a transaction.

Banking transaction advantages

Now that we’ve covered banking transaction meaning, let’s consider the advantages the service offers:

Global transaction banking services are a huge aid in the efficient carrying out of international trade.

Transaction banking plays a role in optimising working capital in commercial activity by equipping companies with investment options.

Transaction banking helps clients to manage their cash inflows and outflows in an effective way, and provides them with short-term cash management options.

Transaction banking assists in the transfer of payments across borders.

Transaction banking poses less risks compared to some other financial services. This is because the kind of deals made are short-term and self-liquidating.

Transaction banking provides a safety net due to the security of the commercial agreements it facilitates.

What do transaction bankers do?

Perhaps your motivation for learning about the meaning of transaction banking is a desire for a career in the domain. If this applies to you, then let’s look at the work a transaction banker does.

Transaction bankers usually work across three fields: security, cash handling and international trade. However, some will be specialised in further areas of banking.

Banking is an extraordinarily competitive sector, which means working days can be long and stress-inducing. However, in comparison to investment banking, transactional banking is a little less demanding.

Some bankers may take on additional solo projects. However, within the transaction banking department there is usually plenty of work to go around.

A typical day at work for a transaction banker may resemble the following:

Business meetings with clients

Meeting with colleagues and supervisors

Reading over plans and relevant documents

Focused team meetings

Discussions concerning upcoming projects

Development meetings

Importance of transaction banking

Ultimately, transaction banking facilitates the management of payments, cash flow, short-term cash, trade finance negotiations, international trade and financial security. In the world of finance, transaction banking is therefore a highly important area.

