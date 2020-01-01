Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

2 min readAccountants

What is a balloon payment?

Are balloon payments a good option for your business? Find out more

2 min readAccountants

Hedge Accounting 101

Reduce volatility in profit and loss statements using hedge accounting methods

2 min readFinance

What is a floating charge?

Understand everything you need to know about floating charges and fixed charges

2 min readAccountants

What are debt securities?

Explore the features of debt securities with GoCardless

2 min readFinance

How to negotiate a low credit card rate

Learn how to reduce your credit card interest rates, right here

2 min readFinance

Call vs. put option: what’s the difference?

Understand when to buy a call option and when to sell a put option

1 min readGoCardless

GoCardless puts payments in motion for Brompton’s bike subscription service

UK customers can now benefit from easy to set-up and manage monthly payments.

2 min readAccountants

Book value definition and how to calculate it

Find out why a company's book value is so significant

2 min readAccountants

What is the average-cost method?

Find out how the weighted average cost method works and how to use it

3 min readAccountants

Best Making Tax Digital software

Find the best Making Tax Digital compatible software

2 min readAccountants

What is marginal revenue?

Find out how to calculate marginal revenue and why it’s so important

2 min readAccountants

What is the gearing ratio?

Learn why the gearing ratio metric matters to investors

2 min readAccountants

What is forensic accounting?

Forensic accounting helps sniff out financial crime

3 min readFinance

What is a fixed interest rate?

Find out how a fixed interest rate can help make your outgoings more predictable

3 min readAccountants

What is a zero balance account?

Believe it or not, there are advantages to having zero balance

2 min readBusiness Management

How to develop an effective go-to-market strategy

Make sure your new launch is a success with a go-to-market strategy

2 min readAccountants

What is a suspense account?

A suspense account is essential for holding unknown amounts

2 min readFinance

A guide to sinking funds

What are sinking funds? Find out everything you need to know, right here

2 min readAccountants

What is management accounting?

Management accounting is something every business needs

2 min readAccountants

Double-entry bookkeeping explained

Learn how to take your finances seriously with double-entry bookkeeping

2 min readAccountants

Deferred tax explained

Tax payments made late or too early count as deferred tax on the balance sheet.

2 min readBusiness Management

What is customer segmentation analysis?

Focus your resources by performing a customer segmentation analysis.

2 min readBusiness Management

How to develop an effective customer experience strategy

2 min readAccountants

What is an internal audit?

An internal audit could keep your business on track. Here’s how

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales