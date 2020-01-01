Latest articles
2 min readBusiness Management5 best free financial tools for business
Discover our top 5 start-up business tools and what makes them so great
2 min readFinanceWhat is a credit sale?
A credit sale is essentially a form of buy-now, pay-later sale
2 min readAccountantsWhat is a statutory audit?
A statutory audit is a review of an organisation's financial records
2 min readFinanceWhat is a lump-sum payment?
A lump-sum payment is a portion of your pension that you can take upfront
2 min readFinanceWhat is a letter of credit?
A letter of credit is a guarantee of payment from a bank
2 min readAccountantsWhat are provisions in accounting?
Discover the meaning of provisions in accounting and how it’s used
2 min readFinanceWhat are the types of negotiable instruments?
What is a negotiable instrument, and how is it used? Find out here
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat are key performance indicators (KPIs)?
Are you using key performance indicators (KPIs) effectively?
2 min readAccountantsIndexation: what is it and how to calculate it
Here's what you need to know about indexation for companies
2 min readFinanceInsurable interest: what is it, and how does it work?
Find out what insurable interest is and how it works in real life
2 min readFinanceWhat is counterparty risk?
Counterparty risk tells you if a party is likely to default on their obligations
2 min readBusiness ManagementFundamental analysis: a complete guide
Make smarter investments using a fundamental analysis strategy
3 min readFinanceFinancial Intermediaries: What are they and how do they work?
Find out what the benefits of financial intermediaries are in business
2 min readAccountantsJob Costing: What is it and how to calculate it?
Job costing can help businesses keep on track with a budget. Here’s how
2 min readAccountantsWhat is a zero-based budget?
Discover how a zero-based budget could boost business efficiency
2 min readAccountantsWhat is time value of money?
Find out how time value of money can help you make better investments
2 min readLife at GoCardlessInspiring conversations: food for thought on gender equality in November
And why we're celebrating International Men's Day.
2 min readLife at GoCardlessMental health and being black | Black History Month at GoCardless
Christina talks about the issues around mental health for the black community.
2 min readAccountantsCost-Volume-Profit Analysis (CVP): A Complete Guide
Cost-volume-profit analysis helps you make sure you’re making money
2 min readAccountantsA complete guide to capital allowances
Are you taking all your deductions? Find out more about capital allowances