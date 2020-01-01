Latest articles

Skip to content
2 min readBusiness Management

5 best free financial tools for business

Discover our top 5 start-up business tools and what makes them so great

2 min readAccountants

What is teeming and lading?

Teeming and lading is a type of accounting fraud

2 min readFinance

What is a unit trust?

A unit trust is a form of open-ended group investment

2 min readFinance

What is a credit sale?

A credit sale is essentially a form of buy-now, pay-later sale

2 min readAccountants

What is a statutory audit?

A statutory audit is a review of an organisation's financial records

2 min readFinance

What is a lump-sum payment?

A lump-sum payment is a portion of your pension that you can take upfront

2 min readFinance

What is a letter of credit?

A letter of credit is a guarantee of payment from a bank

2 min readAccountants

What are provisions in accounting?

Discover the meaning of provisions in accounting and how it’s used

2 min readFinance

What is leverage ratio?

Find out how debt measures up with the leverage ratio

2 min readFinance

What are the types of negotiable instruments?

What is a negotiable instrument, and how is it used? Find out here

2 min readBusiness Management

What are key performance indicators (KPIs)?

Are you using key performance indicators (KPIs) effectively?

2 min readAccountants

Indexation: what is it and how to calculate it

Here's what you need to know about indexation for companies

2 min readFinance

Insurable interest: what is it, and how does it work?

Find out what insurable interest is and how it works in real life

2 min readFinance

What is counterparty risk?

Counterparty risk tells you if a party is likely to default on their obligations

2 min readBusiness Management

Fundamental analysis: a complete guide

Make smarter investments using a fundamental analysis strategy

3 min readFinance

Financial Intermediaries: What are they and how do they work?

Find out what the benefits of financial intermediaries are in business

2 min readAccountants

Job Costing: What is it and how to calculate it?

Job costing can help businesses keep on track with a budget. Here’s how

2 min readAccountants

What is a zero-based budget?

Discover how a zero-based budget could boost business efficiency

2 min readAccountants

What is time value of money?

Find out how time value of money can help you make better investments

3 min readFinance

What is intrinsic value?

Learn why intrinsic value is so important for investors

2 min readLife at GoCardless

Inspiring conversations: food for thought on gender equality in November

And why we're celebrating International Men's Day.

2 min readLife at GoCardless

Mental health and being black | Black History Month at GoCardless

Christina talks about the issues around mental health for the black community.

2 min readAccountants

Cost-Volume-Profit Analysis (CVP): A Complete Guide

Cost-volume-profit analysis helps you make sure you’re making money

2 min readAccountants

A complete guide to capital allowances

Are you taking all your deductions? Find out more about capital allowances

