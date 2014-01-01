Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

4 min readRetention

Churn: a quick guide for subscription businesses

Churn definitions and benchmarks from the likes of ChartMogul, Profitwell and Recurly, as well as action steps to help you tackle voluntary and involuntary churn.

1 min readGoCardless

GoCardless goes down under - collect payments in Australia

6 min readPayments

Payment gateways: 10 questions to find the right one for you

What is a payment gateway? And how do you find the right one for your business?

4 min readPayments

How to accept payments online

If you want to accept payments online, you have two main options: Credit (or Debit) Card and Direct Debit. To help you get to grips with your online payment options we've run through the main choices at a high level here.

9 min readPayments

How to take payments from European customers

Take a look at the 5 main options for taking payments in Europe.

2 min readPayments

The Direct Debit Guarantee: your rights as a customer

The Direct Debit Guarantee protects customers against payments made in error or fraudulently, making Direct Debit the UK's safest payment method.

2 min readGoCardless

Australia should’ve won the 2014 World Cup (if it was based on Direct Debit use)

1 min readPayments

Four things to know about cancelling Direct Debit payments

The ability to instantly cancel a Direct Debit instruction is an important right for your customers.