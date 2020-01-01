[Webinar] Getting Started with Instant Bank Pay
Join our webinar and discover three new ways you can use open banking with Instant Bank Pay
Wednesday 10th November at 11AM GMT
Speaker
Amir Shahmiri, Solutions Engineering, GoCardless
Join us for a live demo showcasing three key ways you can take instant payments with GoCardless
In this webinar, discover just how easy it is to get started with Instant Bank Pay and open banking, all from right inside the GoCardless dashboard.
You’ll learn:
How to add "pay now" links straight into your invoices
How to take one-off payments from your website
How you can use Instant Bank Pay with Direct Debit to take the first payment instantly
Plus, we will have a Q&A at the end where Solutions Engineer, Amir Shahmiri will address your questions