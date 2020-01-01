Join us for a live demo showcasing three key ways you can take instant payments with GoCardless

In this webinar, discover just how easy it is to get started with Instant Bank Pay and open banking, all from right inside the GoCardless dashboard.

You’ll learn:

How to add "pay now" links straight into your invoices

How to take one-off payments from your website

How you can use Instant Bank Pay with Direct Debit to take the first payment instantly

Plus, we will have a Q&A at the end where Solutions Engineer, Amir Shahmiri will address your questions