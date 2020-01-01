Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources

Latest articles

10 Customer Retention Strategies to Boost Customer Loyalty
10 Customer Retention Strategies to Boost Customer Loyalty

Our top customer retention strategies to keep customers engaged with your brand.

3 min read
Retention
How to Set Up Direct Debit for Small Business
How to Set Up Direct Debit for Small Business

We make Direct Debit accessible to small businesses.

6 min read
Direct Debit
What is a CHAPS Payment?
What is a CHAPS Payment?

We break down everything you need to know about CHAPS payments and transfers.

3 min read
Bank Transfers
7 tips to improve your cash flow
7 tips to improve your cash flow

There are a number of ways to improve Cash Flow, here are 7 top tips.

6 min read
Cash flow
How to Reduce Customer Churn
How to Reduce Customer Churn

Churn reduction is one of the biggest challenges in Saas, here are our top tips.

3 min read
Retention
An Overview of Small Business Grants
An Overview of Small Business Grants

A guide to small business grants and how to apply for them.

2 min read
Growth
How to Create an Invoice
How to Create an Invoice

Step by step instructions on creating your first invoice...

5 min read
Payments
Start-Up Costs: How Much Does It Cost to Start a Business?
Start-Up Costs: How Much Does It Cost to Start a Business?

New business owners shouldn’t underestimate the cost of setting up a company...

3 min read
Growth
The Pros and Cons of Outsourcing Payroll
The Pros and Cons of Outsourcing Payroll

What are the risks, advantages and drawbacks to outsourcing payroll?

3 min read
Accounting
Is a subscription business model right for your company?
Is a subscription business model right for your company?

When should businesses consider moving to a subscription model?

3 min read
Subscription
How to Calculate Late Payment Interest
How to Calculate Late Payment Interest

For many businesses, late payments aren’t the exception, they’re the rule.

3 min read
Retention
How Much Does It Cost to Outsource Payroll?
How Much Does It Cost to Outsource Payroll?

How much does it cost to outsource payroll? We’ve crunched the numbers...

2 min read
Accounting
What’s the Difference Between Cash Flow and Profit?
What’s the Difference Between Cash Flow and Profit?

Cash flow and profit are very different, and if you’re a business owner...

2 min read
Cash flow
Top 8 Accounts Receivable Process Improvement Ideas
Top 8 Accounts Receivable Process Improvement Ideas

Our top 8 tactics for improving your business' Accounts Receivable processes.

3 min read
Cash flow
Payment preferences, conversion and growth: How to gain an advantage in the B2B market
Payment preferences, conversion and growth: How to gain an advantage in the B2B market

Insights on payment preferences from over 4,000 businesses around the globe.

2 min read
Payments
[Report] Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases
[Report] Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases

We surveyed 4,990 businesses across 9 markets to determine which payment methods businesses prefer for different use cases.

PDF
Payments
What’s the best payment method to fuel the subscription economy?
What’s the best payment method to fuel the subscription economy?

Where should your search for the perfect payment method start? That depends on what you’re offering - or more specifically, how you’re offering it.

3 min read
Payments
Payment methods are on a collision course with global business. But not for much longer.
Payment methods are on a collision course with global business. But not for much longer.

The failure of B2B payments to be truly borderless is at odds with the very exercise it is primarily designed for - buying and selling things.

2 min read
Payments
The 10 most valuable events for UK accountants in 2020
The 10 most valuable events for UK accountants in 2020

Generate CPD credits, and make new contacts to learn from and generate new work.

6 min read
Accounting
Getting an invoice paid on time is better than Christmas presents, say UK SMBs
Getting an invoice paid on time is better than Christmas presents, say UK SMBs

Find out how managing payment is impacting SMBs this Christmas.

1 min read
Payment terms: An overview
Payment terms: An overview

Payment terms remove uncertainty around when you'll get paid, helping cash flow.

4 min read
Cash flow
Migrating To TLSv1.2: What you need to know
Migrating To TLSv1.2: What you need to know

Find out about new security changes to our API.

2 min read
Technology
Your top questions about churn answered
Your top questions about churn answered

We searched for the most-asked questions about churn. Here are the answers.

3 min read
Retention
Your top questions about growth answered
Your top questions about growth answered

We searched for the most-asked questions about growth. Here are the answers.

5 min read
Growth

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.