Moving to the cloud: A guide for accountancy firms
We spoke to leading accountants about their experience and advice for firms moving to the cloud. This is what they said.
Inside this guide
40% of accounting firms in the UK use cloud software in their practice.
While this is a marked increase from just a few years ago, it indicates that a number of accounting firms are yet to make the move to the cloud.
In this guide, we hear from leading accounting firms about their experiences of moving to the cloud. Whether you’re already on your cloud journey, or just getting started, download the guide guide today to find out:
Different approaches to moving to the cloud
How to get started in the cloud
Top tips for increasing efficiency with automation
How optimise your offering and advise clients on cloud services