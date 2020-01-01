Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Moving to the cloud: A guide for accountancy firms

We spoke to leading accountants about their experience and advice for firms moving to the cloud. This is what they said.

Scroll to learn more

Inside this guide

40% of accounting firms in the UK use cloud software in their practice.

While this is a marked increase from just a few years ago, it indicates that a number of accounting firms are yet to make the move to the cloud.

In this guide, we hear from leading accounting firms about their experiences of moving to the cloud. Whether you’re already on your cloud journey, or just getting started, download the guide guide today to find out:

  • Different approaches to moving to the cloud

  • How to get started in the cloud

  • Top tips for increasing efficiency with automation

  • How optimise your offering and advise clients on cloud services

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+44 20 8338 9539

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services. GoCardless SAS (23-25 Avenue Mac-Mahon, Paris, 75017, France), an affiliate of GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), Bank Code (CIB) 17118, for the provision of payment services.