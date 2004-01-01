Giropay enables German customers to make immediate payments and bank transfers.
|Payment type
|Bank transfer
|Description
|Like SOFORT and iDEAL, Giropay is based on online interbanking and enables German customers to make immediate payments and transfers. Customers are required to login to their bank by entering a PIN before purchase, increasing the security of the transaction.
|Currency
|€ (Euro)
|Key markets
|Germany
|Key fact
|16% of all online transactions in Germany are processed by Giropay.
|Payment use case
|eCommerce, One-off transactions
|Benefits
|Real-time
|Considerations
|Customers are directed away during the checkout flow. Designed for one-off payments.
|Example merchants
|Lufthansa, Microsoft, DHL
|Additional facts + figures
|
