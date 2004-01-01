Paypal facilitates payments through online funds transfers.
|Payment type
|E-Wallet
|Description
|PayPal is an eCommerce company that facilitates payments between parties through online funds transfers. PayPal allows customers to establish an account on its website, which is connected to a user's credit/debit card or bank account.
|Currency
|More than 100 currencies, globally, including DKK, Euro, HUF, NOK, PLN, GBP, SEK, CHF
|Key markets
|50 countries across Europe
|Key fact
|More than 200,000,000 customers have an active PayPal account, across the globe.
|Payment use case
|eCommerce, One-off transactions
|Benefits
|Global solution
|Considerations
|Customers must have a PayPal account to make a purchase.
|Example merchants
|HP, Under Armour, Crocs
|Additional facts + figures
|
GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.