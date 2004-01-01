iDEAL is an e-commerce payment system used in the Netherlands, based on online banking.
|Payment type
|Bank transfer
|Description
|iDEAL is an e-commerce payment system used in the Netherlands, based on online banking. Introduced in 2005 by a consortium of all the major Dutch banks, this payment method allows customers to buy on the internet using direct online transfers from their bank account.
|Currency
|€ (Euro)
|Key markets
|Netherlands
|Key fact
|More than 30 million iDEAL payments are made every month.
|Payment use case
|eCommerce, One-off transactions
|Benefits
|Real-time
|Considerations
|Designed for one-off payments. Can be coupled with SEPA Direct Debit for recurring payments.
|Example merchants
|Blizzard Entertainment, Etsy, HelloFresh
|Additional facts + figures
|
GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.