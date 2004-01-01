Skip to content
Alternatives to cards across Europe

iDEAL

Payment type Bank transfer
Description iDEAL is an e-commerce payment system used in the Netherlands, based on online banking. Introduced in 2005 by a consortium of all the major Dutch banks, this payment method allows customers to buy on the internet using direct online transfers from their bank account.
Currency € (Euro)
Key markets Netherlands
Key fact More than 30 million iDEAL payments are made every month.
Payment use case eCommerce, One-off transactions
Benefits Real-time
Considerations Designed for one-off payments. Can be coupled with SEPA Direct Debit for recurring payments.
Example merchants Blizzard Entertainment, Etsy, HelloFresh
Additional facts + figures
    60% of online transactions in the Netherlands are made with iDEAL.

