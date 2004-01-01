SOFORT is an online direct payment method, which uses online banking to initiate instant bank transfers.
|Payment type
|Bank transfer
|Description
|SOFORT is an online direct payment method, which uses online banking to initiate instant bank transfers. It is popular in countries such as Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium. The company was acquired by Klarna in 2014.
|Currency
|€ (Euro)
|Key markets
|Germany, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Slovakia
|Key fact
|More 35,000 shops use SOFORT to collect payments.
|Payment use case
|eCommerce, One-off transactions
|Benefits
|Real-time
|Considerations
|Customers are directed away during the checkout flow. Designed for one-off payments.
|Example merchants
|Skype, Footlocker, Eventbrite
|Additional facts + figures
|
