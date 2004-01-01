Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResourcesAlternatives to cards across Europe

Klarna

Klarna is a transactional eCommerce provider.
Payment type Payment on invoice
Description Klarna enables transactional eCommerce. The merchant is paid by Klarna at the point of sale and the customer forms an agreement with Klarna to pay now at the point of sale (by card) or later (within 14 days) or by instalments (by card).
Currency AUD, CAD, CHF, DKK, EUR, GBP, NOK, SEK, USD, YEN
Key markets Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic and US.
Key fact 70,000 merchants have used Klarna since its inception.
Payment use case eCommerce, One-off transactions, instalments and pay later
Benefits
  • Real-time
  • Gives customers choice and flexibility in how they make a payment
Considerations The end customer effectively sets up a contractual relationship with Klarna - they are paying Klarna, not the merchant.
Example merchants ASOS, Spotify, Schuh
Additional facts + figures
    Klarna acquired SOFORT in 2013.

GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

Learn moreSign Up

PreviousTrustly
NextPayPal

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+44 20 8338 9539

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services. GoCardless SAS (23-25 Avenue Mac-Mahon, Paris, 75017, France), an affiliate of GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), Bank Code (CIB) 17118, for the provision of payment services.