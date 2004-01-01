Trustly performs transactions on behalf of customers via online banking.
|Payment type
|Bank transfer
|Description
|Trustly enables customers to make a purchase online by capturing their online banking credentials and performing the transaction on their behalf. By using this method, they can enable one-off transactions in most countries they cover and recurring payments in Sweden.
|Currency
|€ (Euro), SEK, GBP
|Key markets
|29 countries across Europe
|Key fact
|Trustly reached 67 million end customers in 2016
|Payment use case
|eCommerce, One-off transactions
|Benefits
|Real-time
|Considerations
|Works well for one-off transactions assuming the customer is comfortable entering their online banking credentials.
|Example merchants
|PayPal, Wise, Skrill
|Additional facts + figures
