Trustly

Trustly performs transactions on behalf of customers via online banking.
Payment type Bank transfer
Description Trustly enables customers to make a purchase online by capturing their online banking credentials and performing the transaction on their behalf. By using this method, they can enable one-off transactions in most countries they cover and recurring payments in Sweden.
Currency € (Euro), SEK, GBP
Key markets 29 countries across Europe
Key fact Trustly reached 67 million end customers in 2016
Payment use case eCommerce, One-off transactions
Benefits Real-time
Considerations Works well for one-off transactions assuming the customer is comfortable entering their online banking credentials.
Example merchants PayPal, Wise, Skrill
Additional facts + figures
    Trustly is run on 134,860 lines of code.

