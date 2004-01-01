SEPA is Direct Debit scheme that operates across the Eurozone.
|Direct Debit
|SEPA Direct Debit is the Europe-wide Direct Debit system that allows merchants to collect Euro-denominated payments from accounts in the 19 SEPA countries and associated territories. Businesses can access the SEPA scheme directly through their bank or via a third party provider like GoCardless. For more information, see our SEPA Direct Debit user guide
|€ (Euro)
|Belgium, Austria, Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, Malta, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Germany, Netherlands, Ireland, Finland, Greece, Estonia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Lithuania, Latvia
|More than 50% of non-cash transactions in Germany are processed via SEPA Direct Debit.
|Recurring transactions, subscriptions, invoicing and instalments (for fixed or variable amounts). For example, online subscriptions, energy and telecom bills, gym memberships, charity donations.
|Not real-time - 2 to 5 day turnaround on payments, depending on whether you use SEPA core or SEPA B2B scheme, and whether it is the first payment for a particular customer or a subsequent payment.
|Slack, Netflix, Evernote
