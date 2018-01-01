Payments
11 min readPaymentsRecurring credit card payments and Continuous Payment Authority
Everything you need to know about taking regular payments from customers by card.
4 min readPayments5 reasons to integrate GoCardless with your finance software
Do you manage your GoCardless payments from within your existing finance, accounting or business software? If not, here are five reasons to start.
PDFPaymentsFitness industry survey: free e-Guide
Insights from your peers and industry leaders to help you do better business.
3 min readPaymentsHow to maximise payment method performance: A guide for gym owners
Expert tips to ensure your gym blows away the competition and keeps on delivering, day in and day out.
1 min readRetentionHow to reinforce your brand and boost your business - with GoCardless Plus
Having your business name on bank statements provides clarity and leads to even more reliable income, while also reducing churn.
4 min readPaymentsCommon payment obstacles facing the SaaS industry
Payment processing presents many obstacles for the modern SaaS company. From managing failed transactions effectively to handling payments smoothly across different devices --there’s no shortage of challenges to deal with..
2 min readCash flowHow to eliminate involuntary churn to boost growth in Europe
Customer churn has a major impact on the bottom line for any company using a subscription billing model.
4 min readAccountantsEnd-to-end finance: why payments need to integrate with your accounts
The importance of full integration for payments, cash flow and practice efficiency
4 min readPaymentsIncrease your European SaaS customer base with Direct Debit
European businesses and consumers have unique preferences when it comes to paying for goods and services online. Optimizing the payment process allows US companies to beat their competition and capture these customers, who are ready and willing to spend.
3 min readPaymentsPaying training bills by Direct Debit could be key to apprenticeship levy success
The apprenticeship levy will dramatically boost work trainee numbers when it becomes law in April. Education providers can attract more employers by offering the best courses – and making paying for training both simple and painless.
4 min readPaymentsGetting your SME clients paid on time with the ‘duty to report’ requirements
With new legislation being introduced to address the culture of slow payment, now is a great opportunity to help your SME clients get paid faster and more reliably
4 min readPaymentsHelping large businesses meet new ‘duty to report’ requirements
Find out how your firm can work in partnership with large clients to help them fulfil new reporting requirements and enhance the overall performance of their payment processes.
3 min readPaymentsDon’t fear the Direct Debit Guarantee: A guide for merchants
The Direct Debit Guarantee makes Direct Debit one of the UK’s most secure payment methods. That’s great news for customers, but what does it mean for you as a merchant?
4 min readPaymentsThe GoCardless Guide to Payment Methods
There’s no shortage of ways to get paid, but not all payment methods are equal. Your business needs maximum efficiency, so it’s wise to know your options and choose the most suitable payment method to help your workflow rather than hinder it.
2 min readPaymentsBest practices for taking recurring payments
Great businesses know that how customers pay is as important as when they pay.
3 min readPaymentsChoosing the right payments API: a beginner's guide
You’ve probably heard the term 'API' mentioned often. But what do APIs actually do and why are they so important? In this guide, we’ll walk you through the basics.