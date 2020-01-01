Skip to content
Resources

Payments

3 min readOpen banking

Is Open Banking the biggest change in banking for a decade?

1 min readPayments

FAQ Friday – How can you encourage your customers to pay you by Direct Debit?

3 min readPayments

5 Direct Debit myths debunked

2 min readPayments

Automated vs. integrated Direct Debit – what's the difference?

Direct Debit payments are automated, but they're not always integrated. Here's the difference – and why it matters.

1 min readPayments

FAQ Friday – Why do some Direct Debit payments fail and what can you do about it?

1 min readPayments

DIY Direct Debit vs an online provider: a visual guide for membership organisations

3 min readPayments

The two most common reasons Direct Debit payments fail – and what to do about it

Why Direct Debit payments fail, failure rates and what you can do about it.

4 min readPayments

Are you putting payments at the heart of your membership experience?

We surveyed 500 millennial organisation members about their preferences on payment methods, billing cycles, security and more.

8 min readPayments

Phantom pains: Why changing Direct Debit provider doesn't have to be painful

8 common misconceptions around switching Direct Debit provider, and how you can make the whole process stress-free.

5 min readPayments

The hidden dangers of a DIY approach to Direct Debit

Find out how member demands and preferences will evolve over the next few years and whether your current Direct Debit solution can handle these changes.

4 min readRetention

How to optimise your payment strategy to prevent involuntary churn

Every month, SaaS businesses are losing 1-4% of their customers through involuntary churn.

2 min readPayments

Switching Direct Debit provider - A guide for gym owners

Transferring your Direct Debit mandates from one provider to another is easy using the bulk change process.

2 min readPayments

5 objections to paying by Direct Debit and how to respond

4 min readPayments

10 important questions about your Direct Debit solution - a guide for gym business leaders

Are you getting the most out of your Direct Debit provider? We’ve put together 10 questions to help you find out.

1 min readPayments

Guide to creating online payment pages for Direct Debit

Compliance requirements for online payment pages for Bacs, SEPA, BG Autogiro and BECS.

3 min readPayments

Goodbye, card surcharges. Hello, Direct Debit. Why the travel industry must offer alternatives to card payments

3 min readPayments

Guide to payment methods for investment platforms

A practical guide to the different payment methods that investment platforms, savings accounts and apps can offer their customers - and the pros and cons of each.

5 min readPayments

Room to manoeuvre: flexible payments for vulnerable energy customers

Energy customers in a tight corner need flexibility when it comes to payment.

PDFPayments

The complete guide to Direct Debit for agencies

Everything your agency needs to know about collecting client fees by Direct Debit and how to get started.

7 min readPayments

Standing orders: A complete guide

A guide to standing order payments, including how they work, pros, cons and alternatives.

3 min readOpen banking

How open banking can help the energy sector

5 min readOpen banking

Open banking and the rise of bank-to-bank payments

PDFAccountants

The complete guide to Direct Debit for accountants

Everything your firm needs to know about collecting client fees by Direct Debit and how to get started.

3 min readPayments

Card surcharge ban: what does it mean for businesses?

