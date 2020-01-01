What is a Hosted Payment Page?

The world of ecommerce is rich with opportunity, but it’s also rife with competition. In order to get ahead, you need to remove potential barriers to sale, offering an effortless and enjoyable customer journey. This starts with the ability to make secure and effortless transactions in an affordable way. A hosted payment page can help you to do this. Many businesses use a hosted payment page as an affordable and convenient way to facilitate sales.

Here, we’ll take a look at how hosted payment pages work, why you should consider using them and what you need to keep in mind when choosing one.

Hosted payment pages explained

A hosted payment page (also known as an external checkout page, external payment page, or third-party checkout) is one of the easiest and most popular ways to accept online payments. They can be integrated into your existing website, and take care of the entire transaction process in return for a small fee.

You don’t have to worry about establishing an infrastructure for handling sensitive data, collecting payment information or facilitating a secure transaction. Your hosted payment page does it all for you.

How do hosted payment pages work?

The process of navigating a hosted payment page is simple and seamless for the customer. This is, understandably, a key part of their appeal. It goes like this:

The customer clicks on your CTA (e.g. “Buy Now”)

They are instantly redirected to your hosted payment page

Customers input their payment data directly onto the page. This data never actually passes through your website

Why use a hosted payment page?

There are a lot of potential benefits to using a hosted payment page. They can facilitate a smooth and secure customer journey while sparing you the expense and logistics of managing this yourself.

Hosted payment pages are:

Easy to set up

You don’t need any technical wizardry to set up a hosted payment page. Most of the time, it’s as simple as copying and pasting a few lines of code into your website.

100% secure

The cost of managing customer data securely coupled with fraudulent losses can heavily impact your bottom line. Fortunately, when you use a hosted payment page, you can enjoy enhanced security at a fraction of the cost or liability that comes with setting it all up yourself.

Simple and convenient for customers

A hosted payment page means you don’t have to sacrifice convenience for security. It ensures a simple transaction for customers with multiple payment options for their convenience.

Choosing a hosted payment page provider

There’s a substantial difference between third-party payment page providers. How good or bad a hosted payment page is depends entirely on the third party. Here are some of the things that you should look for when choosing a provider:

How easily does it integrate into your website? If the integration process is complex, you may need to recruit a web developer to help you, resulting in more time and costs.

Is the page easy to customise? This will ensure that your branding is consistent and the page feels like a part of your website. More importantly, it allows you to optimise your payment page to improve CTRs and reduce cart abandonment.

Can you accept payments from overseas? The beauty of ecommerce is that it affords you a global reach. So why should you choose a hosted payment page that limits you to your home market?

Are there a variety of payment options? Different customers have different payment preferences. Some are happy to input their credit or debit card details. Others prefer to use a digital wallet like Apple or Google Pay.

