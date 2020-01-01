Skip to content
Security vs. convenience in the payment experience: What matters most to online shoppers?

We surveyed 4,000 customers across the UK, France, Germany and Spain about their attitudes to security and convenience when shopping online.

Under Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) businesses taking payments in Europe are facing 1 in 5 payments being lost.

For many online businesses, SCA requires implementing specific additional security measures during online purchases.

But to what extent will consumers embrace these changes or reject them in the form of abandoning a transaction? In short, what matters the most to customers, security or convenience?

Download the full survey results and get answers to:

  • Do shoppers prioritise security or convenience?

  • Would they shop less at brands that have complex security processes?

  • How do they feel about certain methods of authorisation?

  • Have they ever abandoned purchases with lengthy security procedures before?

