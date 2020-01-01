Security vs. convenience in the payment experience: What matters most to online shoppers?

Under Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) businesses taking payments in Europe are facing 1 in 5 payments being lost.

For many online businesses, SCA requires implementing specific additional security measures during online purchases.

But to what extent will consumers embrace these changes or reject them in the form of abandoning a transaction? In short, what matters the most to customers, security or convenience?

We surveyed 4,000 customers across the UK, France, Germany and Spain about their attitudes to security and convenience when shopping online.

Download the full survey results and get answers to: