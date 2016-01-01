Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Payments

3 min readPayments

Taking payments in Europe with SEPA - an introduction for US businesses

With different cultures, languages and regulations, expanding your business across Europe may feel rather daunting. Help is at hand.

4 min readPayments

Boosting charities with Direct Debit, technology – and more millennial donors

Many fundraising methods are old-fashioned, ignoring digital technology’s innovative methods of raising awareness and collecting cash. Greater use of tech-enhanced payment systems, including Direct Debit, could encourage more young people to donate.

3 min readCash flow

Direct Debit: Powering up accounting software so businesses get paid on time

Avoid late payments by leveraging the combined power of Direct Debit and your favourite accounting software, for better cash flow every time

3 min readPayments

Ice cream to fintech: 50 years of Direct Debit

1 min readPayments

Bacs Processing Calendar 2017

3 min readPayments

What’s the deal with PSD2?

3 min readPayments

What does Europe think of Direct Debit for subscription payments?

3 min readPayments

10 reasons why Direct Debit makes standing orders look SO last century

Discover the answer to your late payment problems

2 min readPayments

How to avoid credit card fees with Direct Debit

2 min readCash flow

Automating Direct Debit payments for UK local authorities

Harness the power of Direct Debit automation via GoCardless

2 min readPayments

Direct Debit flies ahead for UK subscriptions

3 min readPayments

Small firms should learn that debt is not a dirty word

Why are so many firms shunning debt, and should they?

4 min readPayments

Garden bin collection doesn’t have to be taxing

Garden waste collection charges have sparked controversy across the UK. But local authorities can prevent ‘bin tax’ protests by communicating openly and making the transition easy for constituents.

1 min readPayments

Solving UK council tax challenges for vulnerable customers

Citizens’ Advice has seen a 33% increase in requests for help with UK council tax debts over the last 3 years. This makes it the number one debt issue for the charity.

3 min readPayments

Direct Debit for the Food & Drink Sector

GoCardless has helped businesses in the hospitality sector like Bookatable and Zenchef. Here’s how.

3 min readPayments

Direct Debit: from low tech to digital

2016 was another record breaking year for Direct Debit in the UK. Find out how flexible Direct Debit solutions have opened up the system to businesses of all sizes

PDFAccountants

How FinTech can help accountants & business advisers: free e-Guide

Have you ever stopped to think how software could improve your accountancy practice? Our free e-Guide discusses how FinTech add-ons can help your practice become efficient.

1 min readPayments

Bacs Processing Calendar 2016

2 min readPayments

Bacs TLS and SHA-2 Security Updates

The deadline is getting ever closer... you'll need to upgrade unless your software supports the new security standard.

2 min readGoCardless

A new payment network for the internet

6 min readPayments

Secure payments: How to safely take payments online

Customers need to be able to trust you with their payment info. Here's how.

3 min readPayments

Sort code checkers: A complete guide

A guide to sort code checkers walking you through what a sort code checker is and how it works before looking at how effective they are.

6 min readPayments

Payment Gateways: 10 questions to find the right one for you

What is a payment gateway? And how do you find the right one for your business?

2 min readPayments

Bacs approved bureaus

This guide walks you through what a Bacs approved bureau is and the benefits and reasons for using one.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales