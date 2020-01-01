Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Payments

3 min readPayments

Thinking about changing your Direct Debit provider?

Here’s a guide to help you figure out whether the time is right

1 min readPayments

Can you use Direct Debit for one-off payments?

We still don’t recommend using Direct Debit for instant payments like e-commerce but Direct Debit is a safe, easy and inexpensive way to collect one-off payments.

1 min readPayments

Modulus checking: what is it?

Learn about this procedure for validating sort code and account number combos.

1 min readPayments

ADDACs messages and changes to your Direct Debit mandates

ADDACS messages are the messages you receive from your customer’s bank if a mandate has been cancelled or amended by your customer.

2 min readPayments

AUDDIS Messages: Having problems setting up your mandates?

An AUDDIS report is triggered when there is a problem during mandate setup. We thought it might be useful to explain some common pitfalls and how you can avoid or resolve them.

1 min readPayments

ARUDD messages: The two most common reasons your payments are failing

An ARUDD report is triggered when a payment fails. In this article, we explain the two most common reasons for payments failing and how you can avoid or resolve them.

1 min readPayments

Four things to know about cancelling Direct Debit payments

The ability to instantly cancel a Direct Debit instruction is an important right for your customers.

2 min readPayments

Advance Notice: Are you doing it right?

Keep on top of advance notice with six quick questions to<br>ask yourself

1 min readPayments

Wired Money: An overdue revolution in B2B payments

1 min readPayments

SEPA Direct Debit - an introduction

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales