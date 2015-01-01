Payments
4 min readPaymentsHow to accept payments online
If you want to accept payments online, you have two main options: Credit (or Debit) Card and Direct Debit. To help you get to grips with your online payment options we've run through the main choices at a high level here.
2 min readGoCardlessFailure rates, Cancellation rates and Indemnity Claims at GoCardless
We’ve scoured our database of more than 3 million payments to bring to you some cold, hard facts about Direct Debit. This should help you decide whether or not Direct Debit is right for you.
3 min readPaymentsOnline payment systems made simple
Online payments systems can be tough to understand. In this article, we demystify payments and recommend a range of alternative systems for those specific non-Direct Debit use cases.
2 min readPaymentsCharities: which Direct Debit bureau is right for you?
Direct debit is a great way for charities to collect payments and the three main providers are GoCardless, Valldata & Rapidata.
3 min readPaymentsHow to use Bacstel-IP
Bacstel-IP, Bacs approved software and the Bacs payment services website.
1 min readGoCardlessPayPal vs GoCardless
We’ve put together a super simple table pitting GoCardless against PayPal on criteria like customer support, cost and international reach.
9 min readPaymentsHow to take payments from European customers
Take a look at the 5 main options for taking payments in Europe.
4 min readPaymentsHow to set up customers to use Direct Debit
6 simple steps you can use to help your customers get started with Direct Debit.
5 min readPaymentsCan you use Direct Debit for variable or one-off payments?
Direct Debit isn't only great for regular, fixed payments.
2 min readPaymentsThe Direct Debit Guarantee: your rights as a customer
The Direct Debit Guarantee protects customers against payments made in error or fraudulently, making Direct Debit the UK's safest payment method.
3 min readPaymentsClubs and societies: Are you using the right payment method?
A lot of clubs and teams are using the wrong payment method to collect their membership fees. To help you decide whether your club is using the right payment option we’ve put together a list of three quick questions for you.
3 min readCash flowLate payments: 5 tips to get your customers to pay on time
GoCardless has helped businesses in the hospitality sector like Bookatable and Zenchef. Here’s how.
2 min readCash flowLandlords: Should you be using Direct Debit?
Cater better to yours and your tenants' needs with Direct Debit.
2 min readRetentionGyms, health clubs and fitness businesses: Should you be using Direct Debit?
Gyms and fitness businesses of all sizes are now using Direct Debit to collect membership fees.
1 min readCash flowOnline payments: cleaner and more cost-efficient than cash?
Research released earlier this month by MasterCard and the University of Oxford has shown that, despite believing that handling cash is as unhygienic and dirty as public transport hand rails, less than 20% of us wash our hands after holding it.
2 min readPaymentsStanding Order or Direct Debit - have you made the right choice?
Wondering whether it's time to switch from Standing Order to Direct Debit? Try our quick quiz to find out whether Direct Debit could be a better choice for your business.
2 min readPaymentsDirect Debit checklist - how to get started
Find out how to setup Direct Debit without a provider like GoCardless
2 min readPaymentsShould you get your own Service User Number?
Find out when & why you should consider getting your own SUN
1 min readFinance60% of businesses are missing out on the benefits of online payments - are you?
UK businesses have been rather slow when it comes to embracing the internet and, more specifically, online payments.
2 min readRetentionHow to deal with customer concerns about Direct Debit
Are your customers reluctant to use Direct Debit? We've put together some tips on addressing the two main customer concerns...
1 min readPaymentsThe 3 things you should never use Direct Debit for
Direct Debit can help you with one-off and recurring payments - both fixed and variable - but there are some types of transaction which you shouldn't ever use it for.