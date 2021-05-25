Revenue Recognition

As your business is growing, revenue recognition is particularly challenging for subscription businesses: while the customer is charged up-front and the money flows in, the product or service itself is delivered over a period of time. Products and services are often bundled together, and discounts are applied on the bundled pricing.

An automated solution for revenue reporting can streamline the entire workflow from sales deal to invoice to revenue recognition. That way, finance teams can focus more on forecasting and analytics instead of operating spreadsheets.