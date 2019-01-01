Payments
2 min readGrowthHow do consumers prefer to pay for recurring purchases in 2019?
We asked 12,785 consumers around the world, this is what they said.
2 min readPaymentsSecurity vs. convenience in payments: Insights into SCA from Merchant Risk Council London
Key takeaways and expert insight from Merchant Risk Council 2019.
6 min readFinanceThe new CFO: How 4 CFOs have seen their roles evolve
Hear from the CFOs at GoCardless, SideTrade, The FD Centre and Wolffepack as they discuss how the role has evolved – with insight into the challenges and opportunities they face in a changing financial landscape
PDFGrowthHow to scale a fintech: Strategic advice from industry leaders
Learn from the leaders of Monzo, Wise, Funding Circle and more, with over 30 pieces of advice for scaling your fintech.
3 min readPaymentsHow borrowers want to repay their loans: key insights from customers
We asked 400 borrowers who have taken out at least one personal loan within the last two years about a number of key aspects of their repayment experience, including preferred payment methods, important features and common reasons for missing a repayment.
5 min readPayments5 strategies for reducing delinquent loans with better payments
Delinquent loans are a constant concern for lenders of all sizes. If your level of loan delinquency becomes too high it can have serious negative effects on your business, including increased collection costs and reputational risk.
PDFCash flowWhat I wish I had known: Cash flow edition
We spoke to small business owners about how they took control of cash flow – and the lessons they learned along the way.
PDFFinanceHow to drive business impact with payments: A guide for financial services providers
Get the ultimate guide to driving and measuring business with payments, complete with four strategies for building a scalable payments advantage.
PDFPaymentsPayment preferences for recurring purchases: The consumer payer 2019
12,785 consumers across 10 different markets share their payment preferences in 2019.
8 min readFinance4 unexpected challenges for every growing fintech
The fintech industry is booming, but the challenge for all ambitious fintechs is to scale consistently. Find out what the hidden challenges to scaling a fintech are and what you can do overcome them.
2 min readPaymentsWhat can Australian sporting clubs learn from the Premier League about recurring payments?
Australian sporting clubs have long looked to overseas sporting codes for ways in which to improve their operations and fan experiences. The UK’s Premier League is a good example of where clubs lead the way on payment strategies.
PDFRetentionThe SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify
Seasoned SaaS leaders share insights and actionable tips to help Australian businesses manage and combat churn.
PDFPaymentsA practical guide to increasing your fees
From developing your plan to handling objections – here's our seven step guide to increasing your fees, without losing important clients.
PDFRetentionThe little book of churn: Advice from SaaS business leaders and investors
SaaS leaders and investors share advice and insights on churn.
1 min readPaymentsFAQ Friday – How can you improve your accounts receivable process?
And what that means for your payment collection and overall cash flow.
1 min readPaymentsVideo: Can you pay by credit or debit card through GoCardless?
As GoCardless specialises in bank to bank payments, using Direct Debit schemes around the world, you can’t use us to process card payments. In this video, Joe Robins discusses the three main reasons why this is and how this benefits out customers.
4 min readCash flowDuty to report on payment practices: What do the first 10,000 reports tell us?
And are they helping improve the late payment culture?
WebinarCash flowOn-demand webinar: How to improve your clients’ cash flow
Watch our webinar and learn how to help your clients improve their cash flow with tips and advice from experts at Float, GoCardless and Chaser.
1 min readPaymentsFAQ Friday – What is integrated Direct Debit?
What does integrated Direct Debit mean, and how does it affect your business?
1 min readCash flowPush vs. pull payments: a quick guide
Watch our 3-minute quick guide to push vs. pull payments to find out which is best for your business, and how the right option can save you time and effort when collecting payments.
4 min readPaymentsB2B payments: Tackling a broken landscape
B2B payments are stuck in the past. Cumbersome processes rule the roost, with problems including a high level of failed payments, and high amounts of admin. But what does the future of payments look like for the industry?
PDFCash flowThe complete guide to optimising your accounts receivable
82% of businesses suffer from poor cash flow at some point. It puts small companies out of business and stops bigger ones from planning for the future. Learn how to avoid being part of the 82% by fixing your accounts receivable with this guide.
PDFPaymentsReport: Payment preferences for recurring purchases in 2019
We partnered with YouGov to ask 12,785 consumers across 10 different markets their payment preferences in 2019.
PDFCash flowGuide to automated payments and cash collection
Getting paid on time is an ongoing challenge for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In this guide, we walk you through three automated payment options, and explain the key advantages (and disadvantages) of each as a cash collection method.