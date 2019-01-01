Skip to content
3 min readPayments

3 ways GoCardless helps businesses maximise payment success

How GoCardless helps your business process payments successfully.

4 min readGoCardless

5 ways GoCardless reduces the cost of collecting payments

How GoCardless helps your business save money.

1 min readPayments

UK businesses, do you know how your customers actually want to pay you?

Take heed of your customers' payment preferences to get paid on time.

PDFPayments

[Report] How UK businesses prefer to pay

Is your cash flow causing you stress? We asked more than 1,000 businesses across the UK which payment methods they prefer to use, so you know which to offer them to get paid on time.

3 min readCash flow

Get your invoices paid before Christmas

With many businesses shutting down early this year, here are five ways to make sure you're paid in time for Christmas.

3 min readPayments

An introduction to PSD2

Everything you need to know about PSD2, and what it means for your business.

3 min readPayments

Everything you need to know about 3DS2

What does 3DS2 do and what does it mean for your business?

1 min readPayments

Bacs processing calendar 2020

6 min readPayments

5 steps for a successful transition from invoicing to subscription billing

If you bill your regular customers on a recurring basis, take advantage of subscription billing and bring more predictable revenue to your business. In this guide, we walk through 5 steps to moving to a subscription model.

4 min readPayments

The small business guide to purchase orders

When your business buys goods or services, it’s important to keep track of what you’ve ordered and how much it will cost you. Setting up a purchase order system can improve your business’ efficiency, tighten stock controls and save you money.

5 min readPayments

A Guide to Bacs and Bacs Payments

A guide on making payments in the UK: everything you need to know about Direct Debit, Bacs Direct Credit, CHAPS and Faster Payments.

4 min readPayments

Faster Payments: Everything you need to know

A Faster Payment is a type of electronic transfer, designed to speed up the process of sending money within the UK. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about the Faster Payments Service and how your business can use it.

4 min readPayments

What is invoice discounting and how does it work?

Invoice discounting is a way to get money flowing into your business faster – here's how it works.

PDFPayments

SCA Impact Playbook: subscription commerce and the SCA opportunity

Your comprehensive resource for understanding the challenges and opportunities that Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) presents for global subscription businesses.

5 min readPayments

The digital transformation of energy payments in the UK: how other countries can take note

What can other countries learn from the UK's digital-first approach to payments?

2 min readPayments

Security vs convenience: How will your customers react to new SCA rules?

We surveyed 4000 consumers, this is what they said.

2 min readEnterprise

The FCA confirms Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) delay in the UK until March 2021

The UK is getting an 18-month phased implementation of SCA

4 min readPayments

The 5 key steps to prepare your subscription business for SCA

Get your business ready for the incoming new payment rules.

PDFPayments

The Global Recurring Payments Tracker: August 2019 edition

Your monthly resource for tackling the complexities and challenges of the international recurring payments space.

3 min readPayments

SCA: What the new European PSD2 law means for subscription businesses

Strong Customer Authentication will dramatically change payments in Europe.

WebinarFinance

Webinar: Surviving SCA - Lessons for businesses with recurring revenue

Learn everything you need to know about Strong Customer Authentication (SCA), and how you can prepare your business in our on-demand webinar.

4 min readPayments

What does SCA mean for recurring payments?

Our General Counsel, Ahmed Badr, explains in these short videos.

PDFPayments

Security vs. convenience in the payment experience: What matters most to online shoppers?

We surveyed 4,000 customers across the UK, France, Germany and Spain about their attitudes to security and convenience when shopping online.

PDFRetention

The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify

If customers churn just as fast as they convert, your recurring revenue will never be able to reach its true potential. Download this guide for actionable tips on managing churn from seasoned SaaS leaders.

