Picture this: You wake up. You start work. You deliver a great product or service to your customer. You invoice them. And when the due date comes around, you get paid.

No sending email reminders about paying the invoice, no awkward phone conversations to ask why payment still hasn’t been made, days or weeks after it’s due.

Imagine if that’s how your business operated all the time. Nice, right?

But instead, small businesses around the globe are subjected to a late payments epidemic.

The late payment problem shuts down 50,000 businesses each year

According to a report by The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), each year the late payment problem costs the UK economy £2.5bn, and kills 50,000 small firms.

Putting aside business failure, late payments still cause everyday problems for small businesses, such as:

Stifled cash flow

Inability to make payments on time

Wasted time

Wasted money

Unnecessary stress

So why is late payment so prevalent? It’s a deeply ingrained cultural issue, where paying late has become normal and excusable.

But what most businesses don’t realise is that this doesn’t mean the problem can’t be solved. True, you can’t change people’s attitudes overnight. But that’s not the way you solve this problem.

The way you solve it is by examining how payments work.

4 common solutions that don’t solve the problem

❌ Make your payment policy clearer to your customers. This can change the behaviour of forgetful customers, but is unlikely to affect others. ❌ Send reminder emails before the due date. This again can help change the behaviour of forgetful customers, but it requires time and resource investment. ❌ Charge late payment penalties or interest. Threatening this may scare some customers into paying sooner, but it’s uncommon enough that it’s likely to push customers away to your competitors. ❌ Shorten your payment terms. You’re likely to get cash you’re owed sooner from some customers, but it just moves the goal posts. You’ll still experience late payments on your new terms.

The real solution to late payments? Take back control

The best solution to your late payments problem is taking control of making the payment. The most common way of paying invoices - where your customer transfers you money from their bank account - leaves control of making the payment entirely in their hands.

However, using an automated payment method gives you that control back. And ensures payments are always made on the due date. As it should be.

The best way to automate your payments is to use a Direct Debit provider, like GoCardless. With GoCardless, you and your customers both benefit:

Benefits for you Benefits for your customer Less admin No more chasing late payments. Just send out invoices, knowing payment will be automatically collected on time. Plus, reconciliation is automatic too. Which means time saved, money saved, and stress avoided. Less admin Once they've set up a Direct Debit with you, your customers can relax, knowing all future payments are made automatically. Without them having to lift a finger. Better cash flow Be confident you'll be paid on time. Meaning more accurate cash flow projections, and having the cash on hand to cover unexpected problems or opportunities. Better visibility Email reminders about upcoming payments are sent automatically. Meaning no nasty surprises. (But if a payment is ever taken in error, they're protected.)

Using GoCardless to automate payments and take back control

