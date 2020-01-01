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Designing payment flows for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA)
Designing payment flows for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA)

Learn how to design payment flows for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA)

2 min read
Accounting
What Is a Financial Audit?
What Is a Financial Audit?

Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position

2 min read
Accounting
What is a letter of intent?
What is a letter of intent?

Letters of intent are documents declaring an intention to enter into a contract

2 min read
Regulations
Happy National Customer Service Week 2020!
Happy National Customer Service Week 2020!

We're celebrating. But we couldn't do it without you.

1 min read
Life at GoCardless
What is return on equity (ROE)?
What is return on equity (ROE)?

Return on equity reveals your net income in comparison to shareholder equity

2 min read
Finance
What are negative interest rates?
What are negative interest rates?

Negative interest rates are interest rates that fall below 0%

2 min read
Finance
What is the Relative Strength Index (RSI)?
What is the Relative Strength Index (RSI)?

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is used to measure price changes

2 min read
Finance
What is an onerous contract?
What is an onerous contract?

Onerous contracts are contracts that cost more to fulfil than you’ll get back

2 min read
Accounting
What is frequency distribution?
What is frequency distribution?

Get the lowdown on frequency distribution tables and graphs, right here

2 min read
Accounting
What is equivalent annual cost (EAC)?
What is equivalent annual cost (EAC)?

EAC is the annual cost of owning and operating an asset over its lifespan.

2 min read
Accounting
What Is a Dividend Payout Ratio?
What Is a Dividend Payout Ratio?

Explore the dividend payout ratio formula in further depth, right here

2 min read
Accounting
What is the interest coverage ratio, and how do you calculate it?
What is the interest coverage ratio, and how do you calculate it?

Get a little more information on interest coverage ratio calculations

2 min read
Accounting
What is a credit default swap (CDS)?
What is a credit default swap (CDS)?

Credit default swaps are derivatives used to swap the risk of debt default

2 min read
Cash flow
What Is a Budget Deficit?
What Is a Budget Deficit?

Budget deficits occur when the government’s spending outstrips its revenue

2 min read
Accounting
What is terminal value?
What is terminal value?

Find out how to do a terminal value calculation, right here

2 min read
Finance
What is VaR (value at risk)?
What is VaR (value at risk)?

Value at risk is a financial metric used to estimate the risk of an investment

2 min read
Finance
How to track expenses for small business
How to track expenses for small business

Get the inside track on the best way to manage expenses with GoCardless

2 min read
Business Management
What Is an Aged Debtors Report?
What Is an Aged Debtors Report?

Aged debtors reports are totalled lists of all your business’s unpaid invoices

2 min read
Finance
What is the liquidity coverage ratio?
What is the liquidity coverage ratio?

Get the lowdown on LCR with our liquidity coverage ratio summary.

2 min read
Accounting
What is CAGR (compound annual growth rate)?
What is CAGR (compound annual growth rate)?

Learn how to use the compound annual growth rate formula right here.

2 min read
Finance
Coach, a few years on
Coach, a few years on

We've been using coach for a few years now. Here's some things we've learned.

6 min read
Technology
Net Cash Flow Formula | Definition & How to Find It
Net Cash Flow Formula | Definition & How to Find It

Want to know how to find net cash flow? Check out our helpful guide.

2 min read
Cash flow
What Is Revenue Recognition?
What Is Revenue Recognition?

Revenue recognition helps to identify at what point “cash” becomes “revenue.”

2 min read
Accounting
What Are Assets Under Management (AUM)?
What Are Assets Under Management (AUM)?

AUM is the total value of investments an entity manages on behalf of clients.

2 min read
Accounting

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GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.