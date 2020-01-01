We’ve appointed Even Walser as our new Chief Revenue Officer

By GoCardless — Sep 2020 — 1 min read

Today we’d like to announce the addition of Even Walser as our new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Based at our global headquarters in London, Even will have overall responsibility for the commercial sales organisation, including sales, sales operations, partnerships, solution engineering and international operations.

GoCardless CRO and Co-founder Hiroki Takeuchi explains the key role that Even will play as we continue to grow:

“Even will lead the adoption of GoCardless as a key payment method within mid-tier to enterprise organisations, as companies seek to improve their payment operations and expand internationally. He brings a wealth of experience in implementing sales strategies to drive growth and revenue in the tech sector. Even is well placed to build on what we’ve already achieved and help accelerate our growth plans.”

Even has more than 17 years’ experience of building and leading sales teams, and he has held leadership positions at Practice Fusion, Genius.com and Brand Watch. Most recently he was Chief Revenue Officer at Decibel, a digital experience analytics company where he successfully scaled and navigated the business through to a $40 million Series B funding round.

In a recent introduction to the wider GoCardless team, Even laid out his vision for GoCardless and the wider recurring payments space:

“The subscription economy is at a tipping point and the enormity of the $7trn recurring payments market made it clear to me that GoCardless presents a huge opportunity. Credit cards are an imperfect vehicle for collecting invoice and subscription payments, principally because they fail, and other payment methods do not address the specific requirements for managing recurring payments efficiently and effectively. Payments is an incredibly exciting space right now and I’m looking forward to leading the GoCardless team to even greater success.”

With a customer base of over 55,000 and a number of global businesses like DocuSign and 8x8 already working with us, we’re on a mission to fix the broken payments landscape. It’s exciting to see what the future holds for GoCardless, and indeed the world of recurring payments, with Even at the helm of our commercial operations.