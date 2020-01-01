8x8 offers GoCardless payments to even more customers with the addition of ACH debit in the US

By GoCardless — Sep 2020 — 2 min read

As 8x8 adds GoCardless as a new payment option for customers in the US, we look at how it’s led to a significant increase in payment processing success rates.

Leading integrated cloud communications platform provider 8x8 has added ACH debit to its growing list of regional bank debit schemes, all powered by GoCardless. The latest addition of ACH debit has further strengthened 8x8’s ability to offer the widely-preferred payment method to its global customer base. 8x8 has worked closely with GoCardless to transition its existing bank debit offering to an automated online solution that would manage payments across multiple bank debit schemes and multiple countries, while also minimizing payment failures in multiple key markets.

The company initially turned to GoCardless to collect its payments from customers in the Bacs and SEPA bank debit schemes and has quickly extended the relationship to include payments from Canada, Australia, New Zealand and, now, the US.

“As a fast-growing technology company, we wanted to provide our customers with a simple and easy-to-use payment method to manage their recurring payments. The GoCardless platform not only means that we can provide a great experience to our customers; it has also enabled us to consolidate our paper-based processes and legacy systems into a single payments platform.” - Samuel Wilson, Chief Financial Officer at 8x8.

8x8 already experiencing tangible benefits with GoCardless

While 8x8 is still, in relative terms, a new GoCardless customer, it has already seen several positive shifts in the payment collection process.

With a growing number of customers in the UK processed by GoCardless, 8x8 now offers a more streamlined payment process, increasing customer satisfaction while reducing costs. GoCardless has also made it easier for their customers to make regular payments, saving them time and budget more accurately.

Hundreds of US customers have already made the switch from credit card to GoCardless-powered ACH debit, and new sales adoption is also starting to grow.

“The strong conversion rates among new customers in the UK are great early indicators of the benefits of offering bank debit via GoCardless. We’re confident we’ll see similar trends in the US and other markets where we offer it as a payment option.” - Jamie Snaddon, Managing Director, EMEA, 8x8

What next for 8x8?

As with its entire bank debit payment collection process, 8x8 is using the GoCardless API to integrate its ACH payments with Salesforce.com and its billing engine, Gotransverse. This will provide a seamless ‘quote-to-cash’ process to increase efficiency and provide a 360-degree view of payments within 8x8’s business.

To help 8x8 get the most from its new payment method, GoCardless’ Head of Product Marketing, Siamac Rezaiezadeh ran tailored training sessions for the 8x8 sales team, to give them the tools to best communicate the value of bank debit to prospective customers.

Hiroki Takeuchi, CEO GoCardless, commented on the relationship so far: “Demand for collaborative communications technology is growing at an accelerated pace right now. Our goal is to provide a robust way for 8x8 to collect its recurring payments quickly and efficiently so that it can focus on keeping the world connected.”